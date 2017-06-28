General Hospital: Steve Burton's Return Is Confirmed — Playing Jason...?

The first shoe has officially dropped.

ABC’s General Hospital confirmed with a teaser promo on Wednesday that Daytime Emmy winner Steve Burton is in fact en route back to Port Charles — begging the million-dollar question: As whom?

After all, the role that landed gold on Burton’s mantel — that of rich kid-turned-hoodlum Jason Morgan né Quartermaine — is currently being played by three-time Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller (formerly of CBS’ The Young and the Restless, where Burton most recently hung his proverbial hat. Daytime-TV is so very incestuous anymore).

For what it’s worth, the teaser promo glimpses (half of) Burton in the standard-issue black tee he wore as part of Jason’s “uniform.” Or maybe that is theoretically the actor’s own GAP-issued shirt. We don’t know.

As the promo says, “Stay tuned”!