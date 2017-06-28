General Hospital Burton Returns Jason
Courtesy of ABC

General Hospital: Steve Burton's Return Is Confirmed — Playing Jason...?

By /

The first shoe has officially dropped.

ABC’s General Hospital confirmed with a teaser promo on Wednesday that Daytime Emmy winner Steve Burton is in fact en route back to Port Charles — begging the million-dollar question: As whom?

After all, the role that landed gold on Burton’s mantel — that of rich kid-turned-hoodlum Jason Morgan né Quartermaine — is currently being played by three-time Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller (formerly of CBS’ The Young and the Restless, where Burton most recently hung his proverbial hat. Daytime-TV is so very incestuous anymore).

For what it’s worth, the teaser promo glimpses (half of) Burton in the standard-issue black tee he wore as part of Jason’s “uniform.” Or maybe that is theoretically the actor’s own GAP-issued shirt. We don’t know.

As the promo says, “Stay tuned”!

6 Comments
  1. Jeff hunter says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    To quote Homer J. Simpson:”Whoo Hoo”!jeff

    Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:12 PM

    I might have to start watching again.

    Reply
  3. Timmi HILL says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:49 PM

    BEYOND OVER THE MOON SOOOO EXCITED I HVE MISSED HIM SOOO. WELCOME BACK JASON MORGAN🤗🤗❤❤

    Reply
  4. Donna Salvi says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:05 PM

    since billy miller has a recurring role on ray donovan, he must be concentrating on his primetime career…I like both of them, but steve IS Jason.

    Reply
  5. Mary says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    Hoping it is just a short stint that plays with Sam’s illness. I actually like Miller and how he portrays Jason now. I am not thrill if they got rid of R. Budwig to make this happen especially if it is short term. I have been an avid fan for a long time but sometimes they really test my limit on how much I will stay tune. It better be a great story line and not at the expense of other characters.

    Reply
  6. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    That’s a pretty cool promo. Dying to know what the plan is. I know that Kelly and Billy are really good friends, rumored to be a couple although I don’t know if that’s truth or not, but anyways, that would be tough if they fired him.

    Reply
