Ratings: Downward Dog Ends on Low Note, World of Dance Rises

In a word, woof.

ABC’s Downward Dog on Tuesday delivered 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, and then with a second episode/series finale mustered just 1.8 mil and a 0.4 — marking the freshman comedy’s two least-watched, lowest-rated outings.

Opening ABC’s night, a special installment of The Bachelorette (4.8 mil/1.2) was down 11 and 14 percent from Monday’s telecast.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (12.1 mil/2.4) dipped 5 percent and two tenths yet as usual dominated the night in both measures. World of Dance (7.7 mil/1.9) meanwhile ticked up.

The CW’s iZombie (840K/0.3) was steady with its season finale, which earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A-.”

