Code Black Season 3: Moon Bloodgood Checks In as Rob Lowe's New 'Partner'

Rob Lowe is venturing out into the field on Code Black next season — and he’s hitching a ride with Moon Bloodgood.
The Falling Skies alum is joining the CBS medical drama’s upcoming third season in the recurring role of Rox, a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in her ride-along partner, Lowe’s Dr. Willis.
As exec producer Michael Seitzman explains, Willis — who is an active member of the military — “changes his focus of training in Season 3 to field medicine.” As a result, the EP says the doc will end up spending the “majority of his shifts” in an ambulance or chopper alongside Bloodgood’s formidable Rox.
Code Black Season 3 will bow in early 2018.
Wasn’t Rob Lowe’s partner Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden? Oh, CBS.
How is Code Black in its 3rd season?
Probably one of CBS Exec’s pet project.
The ratings are low but they’re consistent and the Season 3 pitch was apparently really impressive.
Thought Moon Bloodgood was pretty awesome in Falling Skies. Never watched Code Black though, and have no plans to.