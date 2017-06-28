Code Black Season 3: Moon Bloodgood Checks In as Rob Lowe's New 'Partner'

Rob Lowe is venturing out into the field on Code Black next season — and he’s hitching a ride with Moon Bloodgood.

The Falling Skies alum is joining the CBS medical drama’s upcoming third season in the recurring role of Rox, a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in her ride-along partner, Lowe’s Dr. Willis.

As exec producer Michael Seitzman explains, Willis — who is an active member of the military — “changes his focus of training in Season 3 to field medicine.” As a result, the EP says the doc will end up spending the “majority of his shifts” in an ambulance or chopper alongside Bloodgood’s formidable Rox.

Code Black Season 3 will bow in early 2018.