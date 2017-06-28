Exclusive
Moon Bloodgood Code Black
Shutterstock

Code Black Season 3: Moon Bloodgood Checks In as Rob Lowe's New 'Partner'

By /

Rob Lowe is venturing out into the field on Code Black next season — and he’s hitching a ride with Moon Bloodgood.

The Falling Skies alum is joining the CBS medical drama’s upcoming third season in the recurring role of Rox, a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in her ride-along partner, Lowe’s Dr. Willis.

RELATEDFall TV Schedule 2017: What’s on When? And Versus What?

As exec producer Michael Seitzman explains, Willis — who is an active member of the military — “changes his focus of training in Season 3 to field medicine.” As a result, the EP says the doc will end up spending the “majority of his shifts” in an ambulance or chopper alongside Bloodgood’s formidable Rox.

Code Black Season 3 will bow in early 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Iris says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Wasn’t Rob Lowe’s partner Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden? Oh, CBS.

    Reply
  2. Jim says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    How is Code Black in its 3rd season?

    Reply
  3. George H. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:51 PM

    Thought Moon Bloodgood was pretty awesome in Falling Skies. Never watched Code Black though, and have no plans to.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 