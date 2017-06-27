This is literally the strangest thing we’ve ever seen Rob Lowe do. (And remember, we’ve seen him sing with Snow White at the Oscars.)

The Parks and Recreation alum is headlining a new A&E reality show, The Lowe Files, along with his sons Matthew and John Owen. But this isn’t some glitzy slice of life as a Hollywood celebrity: The show follows the Lowe boys across the country as they hunt down supernatural phenomena like aliens and ghosts. (Yes, really.)

Files will debut Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10/9c, the network announced on Tuesday, with a hour-long episode that sees Rob and his sons visit an abandoned boys’ reformatory in California that’s said to be haunted by vengeful spirits.

In the sneak-peek trailer posted above, Lowe recalls adventures with his sons trying to solve spooky mysteries and searching for legendary creatures like Bigfoot. Now that his boys are grown, Rob’s taking them back on the monster hunt; we see lots of night-vision footage of the guys getting freaked out, and even a shot of Lowe applying tribal warpaint (!) in some sort of shamanic ritual in front of a roaring bonfire.

