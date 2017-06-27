The Blacklist Exit: Enrique Murciano Won't Return for Season 5

Well, someone else is going to have to hunt down Red Reddington: Enrique Murciano is leaving NBC’s The Blacklist after one season.
Murciano announced the news himself with a tweet on Monday, promising to “see you all very soon”:
The Without a Trace alum joined The Blacklist in April as obsessive FBI investigator Julian Gale, appearing in Season 4’s final four episodes, including the two-part finale. Murciano had an option in his contract to become a series regular next season, but that was declined by the show. (In other, perhaps related news: The Blacklist: Redemption was cancelled last month, clearing the way for original cast member Ryan Eggold to return in Season 5, which debuts Wednesday, Oct. 4.)
Murciano’s other recent TV credits include Netflix’s Bloodline, Sundance’s Hap and Leonard and Starz’s Power.
Will you miss Julian Gale? Or can The Blacklist survive without him? Give us your snap judgments in the comments below.
Dang that’s to bad, I really like him. Hopefully we’ll see more of him on Hap and Leonard, love his character on there.
Rats. I liked him as a potential thorn in Red’s and Ressler’s side.
Good! I’m glad he’s gone. They should finally start writing good storylines for characters like Ressler and Cooper!
Good actor but the character was horrible written…
Agreed.
Started to hate Enrique Muricano’s character on The Blacklist but I’m happy he won’t be back for Season 5.
Sorry for my Cuban little brother, but people/characters (in RL and on TV) who don’t respect personal space get WAY on my nerves. Glad he won’t be back on ‘Blacklist.’ Wish him well in everything else he does.
I am glad he won’t be back. Didn’t really like him in the blacklist
I’m wondering why I’m supposed to care about someone that was around for a half of a season. When someone announces an exit, it’s normally a regular. I feel myself yawning. And I’m not blaming the actor…I just don’t think the character is worth mentioning an exit.
I usually love him but on the Blacklist his charactor was horrible.
I’m glad he’s not coming back as a regular, but hope to see him in an episode or 2 to close that storyline.
What part of “@JonBokenkamp just told me I won’t be coming back” didn’t you understand?
Good. I didn’t really like his character.
I never understood why he was even there. They already have a male FBI agent they hardly ever use. So, good he’s gone!