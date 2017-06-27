The Blacklist Season 4 Enrique Murciano Julian Gale
Courtesy of NBC

The Blacklist Exit: Enrique Murciano Won't Return for Season 5

Well, someone else is going to have to hunt down Red Reddington: Enrique Murciano is leaving NBC’s The Blacklist after one season.

Murciano announced the news himself with a tweet on Monday, promising to “see you all very soon”:

The Without a Trace alum joined The Blacklist in April as obsessive FBI investigator Julian Gale, appearing in Season 4’s final four episodes, including the two-part finale. Murciano had an option in his contract to become a series regular next season, but that was declined by the show. (In other, perhaps related news: The Blacklist: Redemption was cancelled last month, clearing the way for original cast member Ryan Eggold to return in Season 5, which debuts Wednesday, Oct. 4.)

Murciano’s other recent TV credits include Netflix’s Bloodline, Sundance’s Hap and Leonard and Starz’s Power.

Will you miss Julian Gale? Or can The Blacklist survive without him? Give us your snap judgments in the comments below.

14 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    Dang that’s to bad, I really like him. Hopefully we’ll see more of him on Hap and Leonard, love his character on there.

    Reply
  2. ziggybr549 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Rats. I liked him as a potential thorn in Red’s and Ressler’s side.

    Reply
  3. Ellen says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Good! I’m glad he’s gone. They should finally start writing good storylines for characters like Ressler and Cooper!

    Reply
  4. Adviel Centeno Mayta says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    Good actor but the character was horrible written…

    Reply
  5. Kevin Tran says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    Started to hate Enrique Muricano’s character on The Blacklist but I’m happy he won’t be back for Season 5.

    Reply
  6. nabocane says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Sorry for my Cuban little brother, but people/characters (in RL and on TV) who don’t respect personal space get WAY on my nerves. Glad he won’t be back on ‘Blacklist.’ Wish him well in everything else he does.

    Reply
  7. Barbara says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:28 AM

    I am glad he won’t be back. Didn’t really like him in the blacklist

    Reply
  8. Mike says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    I’m wondering why I’m supposed to care about someone that was around for a half of a season. When someone announces an exit, it’s normally a regular. I feel myself yawning. And I’m not blaming the actor…I just don’t think the character is worth mentioning an exit.

    Reply
  9. Natalie says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    I usually love him but on the Blacklist his charactor was horrible.

    Reply
  10. fightfan3 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    I’m glad he’s not coming back as a regular, but hope to see him in an episode or 2 to close that storyline.

    Reply
  11. Sarah D says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    Good. I didn’t really like his character.

    Reply
  12. Andrea says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    I never understood why he was even there. They already have a male FBI agent they hardly ever use. So, good he’s gone!

    Reply
See More Comments
