The Blacklist Exit: Enrique Murciano Won't Return for Season 5

Well, someone else is going to have to hunt down Red Reddington: Enrique Murciano is leaving NBC’s The Blacklist after one season.

Murciano announced the news himself with a tweet on Monday, promising to “see you all very soon”:

Hi guys sorry but @JonBokenkamp just told me I won't be coming back to @NBCBlacklist …. see you all very soon. https://t.co/FGf1bmBGjY — enrique murciano (@enriquetwiter) June 27, 2017

The Without a Trace alum joined The Blacklist in April as obsessive FBI investigator Julian Gale, appearing in Season 4’s final four episodes, including the two-part finale. Murciano had an option in his contract to become a series regular next season, but that was declined by the show. (In other, perhaps related news: The Blacklist: Redemption was cancelled last month, clearing the way for original cast member Ryan Eggold to return in Season 5, which debuts Wednesday, Oct. 4.)

Murciano’s other recent TV credits include Netflix’s Bloodline, Sundance’s Hap and Leonard and Starz’s Power.

Will you miss Julian Gale? Or can The Blacklist survive without him? Give us your snap judgments in the comments below.