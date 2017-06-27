Report: Steve Burton Returning to GH — Plus, Who's Leaving the ABC Soap?

Is Port Charles big enough for two Jasons?
General Hospital fave Steve Burton — who vacated the role of Jason Morgan in 2012 after a two-decade run — is heading back to the ABC soap, Daytime Confidential reports. Of course, Jason is currently being portrayed by Billy Miller, so it’s not clear if Burton would be playing a new role or replacing his replacement.
A rep for the sudser declined to confirm Burton’s return.
After leaving GH five years ago, Burton immediately jumped to rival soap The Young and the Restless. That gig came to an end in late January.
In other daytime casting news, Soap Opera Digest reports that suds vet Rebecca Budig is on her way out at GH, despite signing a four-year contract with the show last summer. She’s expected to make her final appearance as Hayden Barnes, a role she originated in 2015, later this summer.
Well he can’t really replace his replacement since they explained why he looks completely different so I’m guessing Helena has messed with them yet again and gave the current Jason false memories or something and the original Jason was being kept somewhere.
why not, they did it when James DePaiva returned as Max Holden
No they didn’t. Max just suddenly had his old face back and no one notice. JDP’s character returned with a new face / actor when Max came to town.
…well this could explain why Sam is acting/feeling crazy…she knows this Jason is not HER Jason. SB and MB back together again. Dreamy! And SB’s Jason will find Morgan alive…just you wait. And SB and RB back together again…Liaison!
I seriously hope Sam’s issue is something better than that.
Totally saw this coming. I knew when Jill was let go from Y&R as EP, he would follow her. Please find a way to bring Billy Miller back to Y&R where he belongs!
…BUT, JFP is not the EP at GH. And if she comes back, she’ll ruin GH just like she ruined Y&R.
The anvils have been dropping on the show for sure. I hope the find a way to keep Billy Miller. I actually like his version of Jason.
He left the role of Jason in 2015, and a lot of people love what Billy Miller put into the role. So no thanks.
NO we don’t want him back.
Wasn’t Robin the the car with Jason when he got in the car accident that required reconstructive surgery> How will they explain that?
Correct.
I truly appreciate how RB gave her energy and good acting talent to a VERY poorly written role. She survived so much trash writing and had finally become an interesting sister, aunt and business analyst at GH. I didn’t watch the finn addiction nonsense, but her recent scene handling the kids was abslutely adorable. Wish her ALL the best.
Jason, knowing GH Burton will be back for a quick story that makes no sense and then off, so as long as GH isn’t going to continue with their jason/sonny good guy killer sickening nonsense. That’s fine. I just worry if I will lose my Curtis/Jason scenes. Best bromance on TV for me! Those two were must see TV even though they were so RARELY on. Nope, stuck with the awkward MB/Miller scenes instead. Who wants that mess when we can have Curtis and Jason magic!
The one and ONLY Jason Morgan…he better not be back as someone else…Helena brainwashing Billy Miller…her curse…etc…that’s how we get this right!
They will do the Todd Manning/Victor Lord Jr ending from OLTL. The original actor came back after getting recast and it was revealed that the recast actor wasn’t the REAL character.
A Tale of Two Jasons
Steve Burton is Jason. But I really like Billy Miller especially when he was with Liz. Hope they can both stay.
^ THIS!
I still just see him as Evie’s boyfriend on Outta This World haha I still miss that tv show, I was like 7-10 when I watched it and it was amazing haha
If SB comes back (as Jason) I’ll start watching again!