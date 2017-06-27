Report: Steve Burton Returning to GH — Plus, Who's Leaving the ABC Soap?

Is Port Charles big enough for two Jasons?

General Hospital fave Steve Burton — who vacated the role of Jason Morgan in 2012 after a two-decade run — is heading back to the ABC soap, Daytime Confidential reports. Of course, Jason is currently being portrayed by Billy Miller, so it’s not clear if Burton would be playing a new role or replacing his replacement.

A rep for the sudser declined to confirm Burton’s return.

After leaving GH five years ago, Burton immediately jumped to rival soap The Young and the Restless. That gig came to an end in late January.

In other daytime casting news, Soap Opera Digest reports that suds vet Rebecca Budig is on her way out at GH, despite signing a four-year contract with the show last summer. She’s expected to make her final appearance as Hayden Barnes, a role she originated in 2015, later this summer.