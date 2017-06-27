Fall TV Preview
Star Trek Discovery Jonathan Frakes Director
Star Trek: Discovery: Jonathan Frakes to Direct an Episode in Season 1

We’re not sure that Jonathan Frakes was Star Trek: Discovery‘s Number One choice to direct an episode, but it’s safe to say he was pretty high up there.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation star will helm an hour of the CBS All Access sci-fi drama, EW.com reports.

Frakes played the dashing Commander William T. Riker in the late-1980s/early-’90s iteration of the Trek franchise. His directing credits include LeverageCastleBurn Notice, NCIS: Los Angeles and The Librarians, as well as an episode of Fox’s upcoming Trek spoof The Orville. Frakes also directed eight episodes of TNG, as well as a few Deep Space Nine and Voyager eps and the Trek films Insurrection and First Contact.

The long-delayed reboot will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8:30/7:30c on both CBS and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday only on CBS All Access, with the second episode available the same night as the premiere.

The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green will play Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham, while Jason Isaacs (The OA) plays Captain Lorca. The cast also includes Doug Jones (Falling Skies) as science officer Lt. Saru (an alien), Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s Rent) as astromycologist Lt. Stamets, Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica) as security officer Commander Landry, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) as Lt. Tyler.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

3 Comments
  1. TVLineCommentator says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    should just have Frakes & Lavar Burton (not Ball) every episode

  2. Couch Commandos (@couchcommandotv) says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    First Contact was the best TNG movie. No problem with Frakes. I’d guess with his connections to the ST universe he’s a safe pair of hands.

    I”m still not sure about Discovery. I should be more excited by show, but I’m finding it hard to muster any enthusiasm for this show.

  3. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Sorry, but I still won’t pay the $6/mo for All Access. Trust me, CBS will figure out a way to prevent you from watching with your free 30-day trial. Then they’ll prevent you from bingeing the series in one month.

