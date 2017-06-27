TVLine Items: Oath Adds True Blood Vet, Greenleaf Premiere Date and More

Ryan Kwanten is taking The Oath at Crackle.

The True Blood alum will star opposite Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) in the streaming service’s 10-episode drama series from producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The show — which is slated to premiere in 2018 — explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Kwanten will play Steve Hammond, the son of Tom Hammond (Bean) and the pragmatic, reluctant leader of cop gang The Ravens.

* OWN’s Greenleaf will resume its second season with a two-night premiere, airing Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10/9c and continuing in its regular timeslot on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 pm.

* Netflix has ordered the 10-episode, ’90s-set dramedy Everything Sucks!, which follows two groups of high school misfits — an A/V club and a drama club — as they collide.

* YouTube Red has given a series order to Impulse, a gender-bending action-thriller about a rebellious 16-year-old girl (Twisted‘s Maddie Hasson) who discovers she can teleport, our sister site Deadline reports. Doug Liman (Jumper, The Bourne Identity) directed and produced the drama’s pilot, which is based on the third novel in Steven Gould’s Jumper series.

* Lady Gaga will not return to FX’s American Horror Story for the upcoming election-themed Season 7, EW.com reports.