Ryan Kwanten The Oath
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Oath Adds True Blood Vet, Greenleaf Premiere Date and More

By /

Ryan Kwanten is taking The Oath at Crackle.

The True Blood alum will star opposite Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) in the streaming service’s 10-episode drama series from producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

RELATEDGame of Thrones‘ Sean Bean Leads Oath Drama

The show — which is slated to premiere in 2018 — explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Kwanten will play Steve Hammond, the son of Tom Hammond (Bean) and the pragmatic, reluctant leader of cop gang The Ravens.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* OWN’s Greenleaf will resume its second season with a two-night premiere, airing Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10/9c and continuing in its regular timeslot on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 pm.

VIDEOSShe’s Gotta Have It: Spike Lee Series Gets Netflix Release Date, Teaser

* Netflix has ordered the 10-episode, ’90s-set dramedy Everything Sucks!, which follows two groups of high school misfits — an A/V club and a drama club — as they collide.

* YouTube Red has given a series order to Impulse, a gender-bending action-thriller about a rebellious 16-year-old girl (Twisted‘s Maddie Hasson) who discovers she can teleport, our sister site Deadline reports. Doug Liman (Jumper, The Bourne Identity) directed and produced the drama’s pilot, which is based on the third novel in Steven Gould’s Jumper series.

* Lady Gaga will not return to FX’s American Horror Story for the upcoming election-themed Season 7, EW.com reports.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 