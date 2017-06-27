Lauren Graham Vampirina
Courtesy of Disney Junior

Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek to Play Vampire Parents on Disney Junior

By /

Lauren Graham is joining a new TV family — and this one’s got bite.

The Gilmore Girls star will lend her voice to Disney Junior’s Vampirina, the story of a young vampire (Colony‘s Isabella Crovetti) who learns to adjust to city life after relocating from her hometown of Transylvania. Graham will play Vampirina’s mother Oxana Hauntly, opposite James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek) as her husband Boris.

RELATEDTVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Lauren Graham Reflects on Gilmore Revival — Which Q Stumped Her?

Here’s Disney’s official breakdown:

Set in an urban Pennsylvania neighborhood, Vampirina is centered around Vee as she settles into her new surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school. Excited to experience everything that the human world has to offer, Vee will learn that while it may be easier to blend in with her peers, it’s important to celebrate the differences that make everyone unique. Always by her side, Vee’s mom and dad are also adapting to their new life as proprietors of the local Scare B&B, a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins.


Vampirina‘s recurring voice cast includes Patti LuPone (American Horror Story) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Mr. Robot) as Vee’s grandparents, along with Wanda Sykes (black-ish) as Vee’s gargoyle sidekick.

RELATEDLauren Graham’s Curb Your Enthusiasm Character (Sorta) Revealed

The show will feature music by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, with original songs being performed in each episode; Graham, Van Der Beek and Crovetti sing the theme song.

Vampirina premieres on Disney Junior this fall.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Daya says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    You had me at “Wanda Sykes as her sidekick”. xD

    Reply
  2. N says:
    June 27, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    Well her pilots keep not being picked up why not. 😞

    Reply
  3. Dannie C says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Yes Yes Yes!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 