Comic-Con 2017: The Gifted, The Orville, 300th Family Guy and More Fox Panels

It’s almost that time of year when hordes of TV fans storm San Diego to get a sneak peek at their favorite returning shows and a glimpse of the upcoming season’s best new offerings at Comic-Con 2017. Below, we’ve compiled the dates, times and locations of all the major TV-related events.

We’ll be updating this page as more panels are announced, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19



TBA

THURSDAY, JULY 20



Rocko’s Modern Life: Return to Earth! (Nickelodeon) | Original show creator Joe Murray, director Cosmo Segurson and voice cast Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt) and Charlie Adler (Mr. Big Head and Mrs. Big Head).

4:45 pm Ghosted (Fox) | Stars Craig Robinson, Adam Scott and Ally Walker join executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. (Room 6BCF)

6 pm The Exorcist (Fox) | Stars Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels and Kurt Egyiawan join executive producers Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch. (Room 6BCF)

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Hey Arnold!: From Hillwood to the Jungle! (Nickelodeon) | Show creator Craig Bartlett joins voice actors Lane Toran (Arnold), Jamil Walker Smith (Gerald), Francesca Marie Smith (Helga) and Anndi McAfee (Phoebe), as well as talent from the upcoming TV movie, Mason Vale Cotton (Arnold) and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. (Gerald). Plus, live musical performance by composer Jim Lang.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) | Voice talent Sean Astin (Raphael), Rob Paulsen (Donatello), Greg Cipes (Michelangelo) and Eric Bauza (Tiger Claw) join executive producer Ciro Nieli and creators Kevin Eastman and Stan Sakai.

3:45 pm The Gifted (Fox) | TBA cast and producers reveal an exclusive first-look at the new superhero series. (Ballroom 20)

4:15 pm Bob’s Burgers (Fox) | Voice cast H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy join executive producers Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. (Indigo Ballroom)

SATURDAY, JULY 22

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-kini Bottom (Nickelodeon) | Voice cast Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) join Vincent Waller (supervising producer), Marc Ceccarelli (supervising producer), Mr. Lawrence (story editor, voice of Plankton), and Chris Finnegan, Seamus Walsh and Mark Caballero (Screen Novelties).

12 pm The Simpsons (Fox) | Creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike Anderson and director of The Simpsons Movie David Silverman. (Ballroom 20)

1 pm Family Guy & American Dad! (Fox & TBS) | Family Guy voice cast Alex Borstein, Mike Henry and Jon Viener join executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin for a sneak peek at the 300th episode. Then American Dad‘s Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane and Dee Bradley Baker join executive producer Matt Weitzman. (Ballroom 20)

4:15 pm The Orville (Fox) | Creator/star Seth MacFarlane and cast members Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman join producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga. (Room 6A)

SUNDAY, JULY 23

1:30 pm Mr. Mercedes (AT&T Audience Network) | Stars Harry Treadaway, Holland Taylor, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome and Breeda Wool join executive producer/director Jack Bender.

Talent lineups are subject to change