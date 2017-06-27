Better Call Saul Renewed for Season 4

Your day just got a whole lot better, Better Call Saul fans: AMC has officially renewed the Breaking Bad prequel for a fourth season.

Saul will return for a 10-episode Season 4 in 2018, the network announced on Tuesday. Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill, the charming schemer who will go on to become Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman. The supporting cast includes fellow Breaking Bad alum Jonathan Banks, reprising his role as hard-nosed fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, along with Michael McKean and Rhea Seehorn.

The renewal news was expected for a while now: Saul is one of TV’s most acclaimed dramas, racking up a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including two straight nods for Outstanding Drama Series. And Season 3 wrapped up last week on a massive cliffhanger, with Jimmy’s older brother Chuck (McKean) last seen sitting in his house as it’s engulfed in flames.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man,'” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on Season 4!”

Are you excited for more Saul in Season 4? Give us your early predictions in the comments.