Better Call Saul Renewed for Season 4

Your day just got a whole lot better, Better Call Saul fans: AMC has officially renewed the Breaking Bad prequel for a fourth season.
Saul will return for a 10-episode Season 4 in 2018, the network announced on Tuesday. Bob Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill, the charming schemer who will go on to become Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman. The supporting cast includes fellow Breaking Bad alum Jonathan Banks, reprising his role as hard-nosed fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, along with Michael McKean and Rhea Seehorn.
The renewal news was expected for a while now: Saul is one of TV’s most acclaimed dramas, racking up a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including two straight nods for Outstanding Drama Series. And Season 3 wrapped up last week on a massive cliffhanger, with Jimmy’s older brother Chuck (McKean) last seen sitting in his house as it’s engulfed in flames.
“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man,'” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on Season 4!”
Are you excited for more Saul in Season 4? Give us your early predictions in the comments.
Woo hoo
I kind of thought this was a no brainer :-)
Great news but would have loved more than 10 episodes.
They always do just 10 episodes of Saul.
I think 10-12 is perfect to tell a good tight story. I hate these series that do 18-22 (or whatever) episodes and so many of them are filler that do nothing to advance the story along. That’s when I get bored and decide not to watch anymore.
Yay! Although, the way Gould was talking about it (and that there are plans to likely skip over the Breaking Bad time to catch up with Gene in Omaha) this more sort of feels like once FTWD and Preacher began (so right at the show was ending) that the upper execs at AMC all just took two weeks off and kind of assumed this was already done.
It would be brilliant to have one whole season in the “present day” to follow Gene through to some kind of end game.
Yes!
Yay. I would’ve been hearbroken if it ended with S3. I truly believe it is what happened with Chuck that will be the final Jimmy turns into Saul catalyst – not anything with Kim. But maybe Kim just won’t be able handle that.
I’m so glad about this! I hope that BCS has at least one more season after 4. I can’t imagine the show wrapping after just one more year.
Neither can I. There is still so much story to tell before Jimmy finally becomes Saul permanently. As far as I’m concerned there could be many more seasons even some that could run parallel to BB.
I’m thrilled about the renewal. It hadn’t occurred to me that it might not get renewed until some people on here were wondering.