Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson Speaks Out About Corinne Scandal: 'She Was the Aggressor'

Embattled Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is attempting to clear his name.
Following allegations of misconduct on the set of the ABC series, which suggested that Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios had a sexual encounter without her consent, Jackson sat down with E! News on Monday to give his side of the story.
Though Jackson admitted that the evening in question was “probably the wildest night of my entire life,” he insisted that his initial hook-up with Olympios was mutually consensual. Although things did get “hot and heavy” at the Paradise bar, he said, Olympios hadn’t had much to drink at that point and seemed as interested in getting intimate as he was.
But when the pair moved to the pool, Jackson recalled, he began to feel concerned that something bad would happen.
“When you’re a man, mostly an African-American man, no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out,” he said. “At that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect.”
Jackson went on to describe Olympios as “the aggressor” of the situation, explaining that she “put her lady parts right on my face” and facilitated oral sex once they had relocated poolside. (But in the true spirit of The Bachelorette, the E! News interview ends on a cliffhanger, to be continued on tonight’s 7 pm broadcast.)
During Warner Bros.’ initial investigation of misconduct on the Paradise set, Jackson said in a statement that his “character and family name has been assassinated… with false claims and malicious allegations.” Olympios’ statement claimed that she is a victim and has sought out “a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life.”
The production company has since concluded that no misconduct took place, allowing Season 4 filming to resume. Watch Part 1 of Jackson’s interview above, then hit the comments and tell us: Are you buying what he’s selling?
I don’t understand how this has been presented as a he said-she said situation in the media. The whole thing was filmed! If she thinks she was victimized, she should press charges and sue the production team for not stepping in. If he thinks he’s being defamed, he should sue the production team. Either way, the incident would be reviewed in a court of law with the recorded evidence of exactly what happened, and this would all be done.
Yes, JJ, that seems to be the American way of getting things done—sue someone. We see so many lawsuits for the silliest things. It’s ridiculous. It’s just another lazy way of making money out of something instead of actually working for a living. Can’t we just be good people and admit we make mistakes instead of turning it into defamation and character assassination. There’s no need to sue. Corinne just needs to go back home to Miami and eat her cucumbers that only her nanny can make. #Entitled
I’m with you jlz. I want to add too, that ‘just sue’ someone is a very naive statement – it isn’t a pleasant experience from what I’ve seen. I
Jeez this is all so sloppy. It seems so inappropriate that this show is just going to continue filming this season with all of this going on.
To be honest, I think this is all just an elaborate PR campaign to generate new interest in the show and that both Olympios and Jackson are part of an elaborate plan to generate more viewers for the show. Watch the ratings for new episodes and I’d be willing to bet there is an increased spike in the ratings for new episodes because of this scandal.
It looks like it was taken straight from script of UnReal, so meta.
I don’t think so. DeMario lost his job over this- and no one will ever look at him the same way.
This couldn’t possibly be a ratings ploy for BIP, could it? .:eyeroll:.
Way to regress to 5th grade. “She started it”. No villain , no victim here as I see it. Poor judgement all around including the photogs.
Yes. Corrine was very aggressive with Nick – safe to assume it’s her game. Poor guy. And she should be ashamed because when this happens – it take away trust in women who are reporting what truly happened to them. She’s a horrible woman.