Bachelor in Paradise's DeMario Jackson Speaks Out About Corinne Scandal: 'She Was the Aggressor'

Embattled Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is attempting to clear his name.

Following allegations of misconduct on the set of the ABC series, which suggested that Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios had a sexual encounter without her consent, Jackson sat down with E! News on Monday to give his side of the story.

Though Jackson admitted that the evening in question was “probably the wildest night of my entire life,” he insisted that his initial hook-up with Olympios was mutually consensual. Although things did get “hot and heavy” at the Paradise bar, he said, Olympios hadn’t had much to drink at that point and seemed as interested in getting intimate as he was.

But when the pair moved to the pool, Jackson recalled, he began to feel concerned that something bad would happen.

“When you’re a man, mostly an African-American man, no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out,” he said. “At that moment, I made sure the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect.”

Jackson went on to describe Olympios as “the aggressor” of the situation, explaining that she “put her lady parts right on my face” and facilitated oral sex once they had relocated poolside. (But in the true spirit of The Bachelorette, the E! News interview ends on a cliffhanger, to be continued on tonight’s 7 pm broadcast.)

During Warner Bros.’ initial investigation of misconduct on the Paradise set, Jackson said in a statement that his “character and family name has been assassinated… with false claims and malicious allegations.” Olympios’ statement claimed that she is a victim and has sought out “a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life.”

The production company has since concluded that no misconduct took place, allowing Season 4 filming to resume. Watch Part 1 of Jackson’s interview above, then hit the comments and tell us: Are you buying what he’s selling?