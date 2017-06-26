Tremors Reboot Scores Pilot Order at Syfy, Kevin Bacon to Star

It’s not safe to go back out to the desert, folks: The cult horror flick Tremors is getting a TV reboot… with original star Kevin Bacon on board.
Syfy has ordered a pilot for a Tremors series, our sister site Variety is reporting, with Bacon reprising his role as Valentine McKee and also serving as an executive producer. The series will be a sequel, taking place 25 years after the 1990 cult hit about an invasion of killer worms (aka “Graboids”) that wreak havoc on an unsuspecting Nevada desert town. The worms are back, and it’s up to an aged, alcoholic Valentine McKee to once again save humanity.
Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle) wrote the pilot, and will serve as showrunner if Syfy picks the series up. This reboot was first rumored back in 2015; Syfy actually aired a separate Tremors series back in 2003, but it was squashed after one season.
“This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting,” Bacon said in a statement. “I just got to thinking, ‘Where would this guy end up after 25 years?’ Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it, and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”
Tremors fans: Are you excited to see Valentine McKee back in action? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
Omg that’s amazing.
If Michael Gross isn’t in this, then it’s a Fail as he’s single-handily kept the franchise going all these years.
I was about to say the same thing!! I’m going to need some Michael and Reba McIntyre up in this joint!
Oh that would be awesome if both Michael and Reba return as well. Maybe they will be in it.
If Fred Ward isn’t in it I’ll throw a tantrum.
Fred Ward, Michael Gross, and Reba need to be in it!
This is awesome. I agree with those saying they need to add Michael Gross and Reba to this. I loved this movie and franchise growing up. The original will always be the best. The first time I saw Tremors is probably one of the clearest memories I have from my childhood. I was definitely too young to watch this when we rented it on video. I was probably around 4 or 6, I just know it was the early 90s. My big sister and cousin were watching me, my little sister and a cousin. The younger ones were super scared while our babysitters were talking about how cute Kevin Bacon was. The movie ended and I couldn’t find my cousin. She had been picked up towards the end of the movie and left without saying goodbye. My big sister and cousin decided to play a prank on me and my little sister. They sat us down and very seriously told us that a Graboid had eaten her when she was going to the bathroom. We totally believed them and refused to go to the bathroom for the rest of the night. My parents were not happy when they got home. It took a couple of years before I could watch the movie again but ended up loving the franchise, some of the best creature features. Sorry, this got long but I figured I’d share my memory with you.
Please god let Reba be on the show. Her fans are very loyal and will help the ratings. Since the first tremors Reba has done a hit critical turn on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun, her Sitcom Reba lasted six seasons, and has sold millions of albums. She’s more popular than ever. Here’s hoping she and the rest of the original cast show up in this reboot.
She did have a failed ABC sitcom a few years back, but I think it was mostly because it was basically the plot of “Reba” but not a continuation and that show still has a loyal fan base
and i think this was the series amazon was developing but it appears they passed on it
I like the Tremors movies, and I’m glad Kevin is back on board with doing a sequel. Now it has a chance of being good.
Why? All the sequels were terrible. Let a good thing alone.
Pretty sure its a sequel not a reboot. And second i hope they bring back fred ward.