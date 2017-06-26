Tremors Reboot Scores Pilot Order at Syfy, Kevin Bacon to Star

It’s not safe to go back out to the desert, folks: The cult horror flick Tremors is getting a TV reboot… with original star Kevin Bacon on board.

Syfy has ordered a pilot for a Tremors series, our sister site Variety is reporting, with Bacon reprising his role as Valentine McKee and also serving as an executive producer. The series will be a sequel, taking place 25 years after the 1990 cult hit about an invasion of killer worms (aka “Graboids”) that wreak havoc on an unsuspecting Nevada desert town. The worms are back, and it’s up to an aged, alcoholic Valentine McKee to once again save humanity.

Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle) wrote the pilot, and will serve as showrunner if Syfy picks the series up. This reboot was first rumored back in 2015; Syfy actually aired a separate Tremors series back in 2003, but it was squashed after one season.

“This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting,” Bacon said in a statement. “I just got to thinking, ‘Where would this guy end up after 25 years?’ Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it, and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”

Tremors fans: Are you excited to see Valentine McKee back in action? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.