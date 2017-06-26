Sissy Spacek Jane Levy Cast Castle Rock Hulu Stephen King
Sissy Spacek, Suburgatory's Jane Levy Join Cast of Hulu's Castle Rock

By /

Two big names are about to move to Castle Rock.  

Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy have joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming Stephen King-inspired horror anthology, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, set in King’s fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, will weave together famous characters and themes from King’s novels and short stories. The Knick‘s Andre Holland has already signed on to star as death-row attorney Henry.

Spacek, who just wrapped up a three-season stint as mom Sally on Netflix’s Bloodline, will play Ruth Deaver, Henry’s adopted mother and a retired professor. (And she has a Stephen King connection, too: Forty years ago, Spacek starred in the big-screen version of King’s Carrie.) Levy, who starred in the 2011-14 ABC sitcom Suburgatory, will play Jackie, a morbid, death-obsessed girl who’s appointed herself the historian of Castle Rock.

J.J. Abrams will serve as an executive producer of Castle Rock, with Manhattan veterans Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason tapped to write and direct the ten-episode series.

1 Comment
  1. Nathan says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    Yes!! I love Jane

    Reply
