She's Gotta Have It: Spike Lee Series Gets Netflix Release Date, Teaser

This Thanksgiving, fans of Spike Lee’s revolutionary debut film can feast on a series update of She’s Gotta Have It.

Netflix announced that She’s Gotta Have It will release on Thursday, Nov. 23, with all 10 episodes directed by Lee. The series stars DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) as Nola Darling (played in the 1986 film by Tracy Camilla Johns), a Brooklyn-based artist struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers: cultured model Greer Childs (played by Cleo Anthony, Divergent), protective investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent, The Book of Negroes) and “Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead” Mars Blackmon (Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos, in the role played by Lee himself 31 years ago).

The series’ cast also includes Chyna Layne (Precious), Ilfenesh Hadeara (Baywatch), Margot Bingham (Barbershop: The Next Cut), Sydney Morton (Love, New York) and Joie Lee (Do The Right Thing) also star.

Watch a treasure trailer up above.