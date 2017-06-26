She's Gotta Have It: Spike Lee Series Gets Netflix Release Date, Teaser

By /

This Thanksgiving, fans of Spike Lee’s revolutionary debut film can feast on a series update of She’s Gotta Have It.

RELATEDGirlboss Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

Netflix announced that She’s Gotta Have It will release on Thursday, Nov. 23, with all 10 episodes directed by Lee. The series stars DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) as Nola Darling (played in the 1986 film by Tracy Camilla Johns), a Brooklyn-based artist struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers: cultured model Greer Childs (played by Cleo Anthony, Divergent), protective investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent, The Book of Negroes) and “Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead” Mars Blackmon (Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos, in the role played by Lee himself 31 years ago).

RELATEDSense8 Cancellation: Netflix Not Reversing Its ‘Hard’ Decision

The series’ cast also includes Chyna Layne (Precious), Ilfenesh Hadeara (Baywatch), Margot Bingham (Barbershop: The Next Cut), Sydney Morton (Love, New York) and Joie Lee (Do The Right Thing) also star.

Watch a treasure trailer up above.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 