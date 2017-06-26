Exclusive
Scandal Finale Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Scandal Farewell Update: Final Season Episode Count Revealed

By /

Shonda Rhimes has a handle on the length of Scandal‘s farewell season.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s seventh and final season will consist of 18 episodes. That represents a two-episode increase over Season 6, which was scaled back from 22 to 16 episodes due to leading lady Kerry Washington’s pregnancy. 

With the 18 additional installments factored in, Scandal is poised to end its seven-season run with a grand total of 124 episodes.

“Deciding how to end a show is easy,” Rhimes lamented in a statement last month. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

1 Comment
  1. Larc says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    I hope all the regular characters can get through the season without being killed off, possibly excepting Fitz and definitely excepting Papa Pope. The former sorta deserves it and the latter does in spades.

