Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley to Star in Greg Berlanti Lifetime Thriller You

You has found its Joe.

Penn Badgley, best known as Gossip Girl‘s Dan, will star in the forthcoming Lifetime drama from Greg Berlanti (The Flash and about 300 other series) and Sera Gamble (Magicians), EW.com reports.

The psychological thriller is based on Caroline Kepnes’ 2015 novel, in which Joe, a bookstore owner, uses social media and technology to feed his obsession with an aspiring writer. (The part of the writer has not yet been cast.)

Lifetime has ordered straight to series You, a psychological thriller from uberproducer Greg Berlanti and Magicians co-creator Sera Gamble. Adapted from the Caroline Kepnes novel, You is described a contemporary love story gone wrong, as a bookstore owner becomes obsessed with an aspiring writer.

Badgley’s other TV credits include The SlapThe Young and the Restless and Will & Grace.

You received a straight-to-series order from the basic cabler earlier this year.

