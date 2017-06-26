Fall TV Preview
Josh Charles Law & Order True Crime
Shutterstock

Josh Charles to Play Menendez Shrink in NBC's Law & Order True Crime

By /

Josh Charles is going inside the minds of the Menendez brothers.

The Good Wife alum has joined the ensemble of producer Dick Wolf’s NBC anthology series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, TVLine has learned.

Charles will play Dr. Jerome Oziel, the Menendez siblings’ controversial psychiatrist, who plays a pivotal role in the murder case. Heather Graham (Californication, Scrubs) was recently cast as Dr. Oziel’s emotionally fragile mistress Judalon Smyth.

The eight-episode inaugural installment of L&O True Crime focuses on Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), the infamous brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison.

Menendez Murders also stars The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco (as defense attorney Leslie Abramson), ER’s Anthony Edwards (as judge Stanley Weisberg), Parenthood’s Sam Jaeger (as Detective Les Zoeller), Law & Order: Criminal Intent’s Julianne Nicholson (as defense lawyer Jill Lansing) and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Elizabeth Reaser (as deputy district attorney Pam Bozanich).

The Menendez role marks Charles’ first major broadcast gig since leaving The Good Wife in 2014. Following his departure from the CBS drama, he went on to appear on Inside Amy Schumer, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Masters of Sex, Drunk History and, most recently, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on NBC.

1 Comment
  1. Andrea says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:36 PM

    Edie Falco, Josh Charles, and Anthony Edwards? That’s quite a cast! I’ll be giving it a look.

    Reply
