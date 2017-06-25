Post Mortems

Veep Season 6 Finale: May the Fourth Be With Her — Plus, Grade It

By

Veep‘s presidential library arc climaxed in Sunday’s time-tripping Season 6 finale as ex-POTUS Selina Meyer prepared to preisde over the dedication of her museum/shrine. But inevitably an 11th hour crisis derailed her big moment as Amy informed her boss that the library was going to be built on Yale University’s former slave quarters. Oh, and the building looks like a giant vagina, prompting Selina to dub it a “Vagibrary.”

Word of the slave scandal made its way to the press, prompting Yale to pull the plug on the project at the 11th hour. However, as we quickly discovered, it was Selina who leaked it to the media because, as she noted, “Only former presidents have presidential libraries.”

Yep, Selina’s making another play for the Presidency (her fourth go at it). And to add twist on top of twist, she’ll be running against… Jonah.

Other highlights from the action-packed half-hour:

* Catherine and Marjorie welcomed a son, who Selina named “Little Richard.”
* After deciding to run for president again, Selina (tearfully!) ended things with Jaffar, aka her “Muslim baggage.” She also tapped her arch nemesis Leon West to be her new speechwriter, replacing Mike, who’s now working as a polysci professor.
* The episode zig-zagged through history to different points in Selina’s political career, at one point flashing back more than two decades and into the delivery room where Selina gave birth to Catherine. It’s during this time warp that we discover Gary was on hand for the birth because he was working as an orderly at the hospital.
* Amy is pregnant with Dan’s baby!

Check back in about an hour for a post-mortem Q&A with showrunner David Mandel, who wrote and directed Sunday’s episode. In the meantime, assign a letter grade to the finale and then sound off in the comments. 

3 Comments
  1. Daniel says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:25 PM

    Just noticed Sue hasn’t been seen this season

    • Gabriel says:
      June 25, 2017 at 8:37 PM

      I read somewhere that Sufe Bradshaw, who plays Sue, had to take the season off due to a personal matter. There is a photo taken this year with the whole cast and she does not look healthy. I hope she gets better and comes back next season.

  2. Karen says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:39 PM

    Ugh Dan and Amy feels like fan service

