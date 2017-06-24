Stitchers Sneak Peek: Will Camille and Amanda's Double Date End in Disaster?

A painful double date on Monday’s Stitchers (Freeform, 9/8c) will make jumping into dead people’s brains seem like a cakewalk.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from the episode, which finds Camille and Amanda enjoying a flirty night in — until their guests, Linus and Ivy, arrive to ruin their fun. Or to create a totally different type of fun, I’m not ready to jump to conclusions just yet.

Still, it’s hard to miss the pained look on Camille’s face as she goes in for a hug with Ivy. She really needs to work on her poker face.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.