Exclusive

Stitchers Sneak Peek: Will Camille and Amanda's Double Date End in Disaster?

By /

A painful double date on Monday’s Stitchers (Freeform, 9/8c) will make jumping into dead people’s brains seem like a cakewalk.

EXCLUSIVEPretty Little Liars Series Finale Video: Spencer and Toby Talk ‘Unrequited Love’ (and the #PLLMoms Return!)

TVLine has an exclusive clip from the episode, which finds Camille and Amanda enjoying a flirty night in — until their guests, Linus and Ivy, arrive to ruin their fun. Or to create a totally different type of fun, I’m not ready to jump to conclusions just yet.

Still, it’s hard to miss the pained look on Camille’s face as she goes in for a hug with Ivy. She really needs to work on her poker face.

VOTEShadowhunters‘ Newest ‘Ship: Is It a Perfect Pairing or a Major Mistake?

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 