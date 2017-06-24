Power Season 4: Ghost Behind Bars, Kanan on the Attack and More Scoop

Not that we’re that surprised, but orange really isn’t Ghost’s color.*

And yet the Power protagonist finds himself wearing a lot of it in the Starz drama’s upcoming fourth season, in which the drug kingpin/wannabe legit businessman is forced to don a jumpsuit and live behind bars after his arrest for the murder of an assistant United States attorney.

Meanwhile, Ghost’s wife is scrambling to figure out her next step, his mistress is working to make sure he never again tastes freedom and his longtime nemesis is moving forward with a revenge plan seasons in the making.

And all of that is just the beginning of what unfolds when Power returns on Sunday (9/8c). We talked with stars Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren and executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and grilled them for scoop. Some tidbits:

* Jamie will fight to keep his Ghost persona a secret in prison, which will be better for his prospects of getting out but perhaps less beneficial to his day-to-day survival. “That’s the challenge of the whole series. It’s encapsulated in one sentence: You need to just be James St. Patrick, which by the way, he would like to be able to do,” Kemp says, chuckling. “Guess who can’t ever do that? Have you ever seen him be able to sustain a few episodes of what we like to call James St. Patrick sobriety? Ghost pops up at the worst times, all the time. We’re gonna see that.” Jackson agrees: “It’s hard, because he’s trying to be conscious of it, but the actual jail itself forces situations.”

* “Things happen when they’re supposed to,” Jackson says of Kanan’s patience in waiting to destroy Ghost via his teenage son, Tariq. And when you think about it, Kemp adds, “Ghost, Tommy, Dre, Tariq, they’re all Kanan’s sons. And I think it’s funny, because the young always sleep on the old. The young always sleep on the old. They always think, ‘I can do this better. I’m younger, I’m fresher, I’m hipper.’ But the thing is, experience is invaluable, and you only get it with time. So Kanan is just as vicious as he always was, and he has experience? Watch out.”

* Meanwhile, Ghost’s women — wife Tasha and former lover Angela — are spinning, albeit in different directions. Tasha struggles to keep a handle on her family (and the family business) in her husband’s abrupt absence, while Angie has a realization during the season that — because of spoilers — we’re not allowed to tell you about. But we will present this context-free quote from Loren: “With Angela, it’s not that everything she thinks about him is turned on its head. It’s that she is accurate.” Speculate away!

* Hardwick adds that Ghost’s perceived guilt in Greg’s death has unleashed a painful bit of self-awareness in AUSA Valdes. “She knew that this monstrous entity was within this guy, and she couldn’t check it,” he notes. “She’s mad at herself and feeling the guilt, because she couldn’t check it.”

Are you planning to tune in for the Season 4 premiere? Hit the comments and let us know!

* In a purely metaphorical sense, of course. Ghost could look runway-ready in a burlap sack.