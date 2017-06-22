Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Reunites the Weirdos of Camp Firewood — Watch First Trailer

As promised, the Camp Firewood ’81 gang is reuniting 10 years after their infamously strange summer together — and, surprise, things have only gotten stranger.

Netflix on Thursday released the official trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, reuniting the cast of 2015’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp — which, itself, was a prequel of 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer — for another season of debauchery, confusion and, of course, talking cans of mixed vegetables. The eight-part series drops Friday, Aug. 4.

Among the latest developments: Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks) is working as a TV news anchor; McKinley (Michael Ian Black) has created the world’s cutest baby; Gene (Christopher Meloni) may or may not be the father of Gail’s (Molly Shannon) bandana-sporting daughter; Victor (Ken Marino), still rocking a gorgeous perm, is now working as a cowboy stripper of some sort; and Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is selling the camp.

If you went “wait, what?!” to that last update, you’re not alone. Andy (Paul Rudd) and Katie (Marguerite Moreau) make it their personal mission to keep Camp Firewood alive, though Andy’s part of the plan involves some “tongue” and “butt” stuff that Katie (claims she) isn’t down for.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above to enjoy three minutes of unadulterated nonsense — including a musical performance by Kristen Wiig that I need to see more of — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.