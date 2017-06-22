Daily Show's Trevor Noah Says New Philando Castile Footage 'Broke Me'

Trevor Noah isn’t just angry about the recent acquittal of Philando Castile’s shooter. He’s heartbroken.
On Wednesday’s Daily Show, Noah played newly released dashcam footage of the moment Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile five times during a July 2016 traffic stop. Prefacing the footage, Noah remarked, “If you’ve already watched this video, you don’t have to watch it again. I wouldn’t say anyone has to watch this video, but if you haven’t seen it, it is graphic and you probably should watch it.
“I won’t lie to you: When I watched this video, it broke me. It just— it broke me,” he continued. “You see so many of these videos and you start to get numb. But this one? Seeing the child — that little girl getting out of the car after watching a man get killed — it broke my heart into little pieces.” After reflecting on stereotypes about black dads, Noah emphasized, “that‘s a black dad that’s gone. That’s a child that grows up not knowing what it’s like to have somebody in their life.” He then tried to make sense of all of the solutions that were meant to stop police shootings like this one from happening.
“For years, people said… just give the police body cameras [and] film everything, then there will be no question about what happened. And black people have already taken that initiative; thanks to cellphones, every black person has a body camera now,” including Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who filmed the immediate aftermath of the shooting and her interaction with Yanez. But worst of all, Noah said, was that the jury saw this footage and still somehow sided with the officer.
“Having watched that video, having listened to that exchange, they still said ‘Yes, I can see why that cop was afraid.’ But why?” Noah asked. “Let’s be honest… Why would you say he was afraid? Was it because Philando Castile was being polite? Was it because he was following the officer’s instructions? Was it because he was in the car with his family? Or was it because Philando Castile was black?
“It’s one thing to have the system against you — the district attorneys, the police unions, the courts — that’s one thing. But when a jury of your peers — your community — sees this evidence and decides that even this is self-defense, that is truly depressing. Because what they’re basically saying is, ‘in America, it is officially reasonable to be afraid of a person just because they’re black.'”
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Noah’s somber commentary in full, then sound off below.
For the record, Yanez’s pulled the trigger 7 times, hitting Philando 5 times. The other 2 bullets lodged in the car seats.
I live in Minneapolis & have followed this case very closely.
Wow didn’t even know that. Castile’s girlfriend or daughter could have been hit. How is that not reckless endangerment? I know people don’t want cops getting shot because they hesitate, but we need some middle ground.
Police officers who are in raw terror when a black man politely informs him about a legal weapon should never have passed a psych evaluation or graduated from the academy. Where are our standards?
It’s the same as Terence Crutcher. He was supposedly reaching inside his window, even though the window is closed on video. Nevertheless he was shot and killed. Having police officers on the street who are this jumpy and undiscerning with lethal force is a danger to us all.
It breaks my heart too.
You folks live in a messed up country. Damn.
I will never understand your gun mentality. NEVER
This isn’t an issue of America’s “gun mentality” – though of course that’s an issue in an of itself. This is an issue of institutional racism, and the means by which training of law enforcement officials validates, and promotes it. I will never discount the danger law enforcement faces on a daily basis (in part because of our gun mentality), but there has to be accountability for those charged with protecting us, to hold themselves to the highest standard. We don’t do a very good job of that…
I’m sorry but unless you sat on that jury and heard all the testimony, you don’t know all the evidence. From what I understand, at least some of the jurors who acquitted this man where black as well, so making this all about race seems stupid. This is tragic, no doubt, and the officer did lose his job as he probably well should have. But to assume more about exactly what happened without having heard all the testimony and evidence is reckless. It sounded like the officer instructed the man multiple times not to pull out his weapon yet reacted as if he didn’t listen. The truth is I wasn’t there and the video only shows part of the story. The people who heard all of the evidence then sat together and discussed it decided the officer deserved to be acquitted of manslaughter at least.