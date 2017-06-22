Still Star-Crossed Essentially Cancelled as ABC Banishes Drama to Saturdays

The sky is falling for Still Star-Crossed: ABC is shipping the Shondaland period drama off to Saturday nights… which means it’s as good as cancelled.

Star-Crossed will make the move to Saturdays starting July 8, according to our sister site Deadline, after airing just three episodes in the post-Bachelorette slot on Monday nights. A sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Star-Crossed stars Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet and Wade Briggs as Benvolio Montague, who are being forced to marry each other to defuse the raging feud between their families.

With Shonda Rhimes on board as executive producer, Star-Crossed debuted last month to 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, and has eroded in consecutive weeks, most recently posting 1.6 mil and a 0.3 — a far cry from the 2.6 mil/0.6 that Mistresses averaged leading out of The Bachelorette last summer.

What’s more, the cast’s contracts are set to expire next week, which makes this scheduling move a clear sign there won’t be a Season 2. Star-Crossed was originally announced by ABC back in May 2016.

