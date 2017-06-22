ABC Summer Schedule 2017 Still Star-Crossed
Courtesy of ABC

Still Star-Crossed Essentially Cancelled as ABC Banishes Drama to Saturdays

By /

The sky is falling for Still Star-Crossed: ABC is shipping the Shondaland period drama off to Saturday nights… which means it’s as good as cancelled.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Star-Crossed will make the move to Saturdays starting July 8, according to our sister site Deadline, after airing just three episodes in the post-Bachelorette slot on Monday nights. A sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Star-Crossed stars Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet and Wade Briggs as Benvolio Montague, who are being forced to marry each other to defuse the raging feud between their families.

With Shonda Rhimes on board as executive producer, Star-Crossed debuted last month to 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, and has eroded in consecutive weeks, most recently posting 1.6 mil and a 0.3 — a far cry from the 2.6 mil/0.6 that Mistresses averaged leading out of The Bachelorette last summer.

RELATEDStill Star-Crossed: Do You Bite Your Thumb at ABC’s Romeo & Juliet Drama?

What’s more, the cast’s contracts are set to expire next week, which makes this scheduling move a clear sign there won’t be a Season 2. Star-Crossed was originally announced by ABC back in May 2016.

Will you miss Still Star-Crossed? Post your most eloquent soliloquy in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

19 Comments
  1. Nicolas Mailloux says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    If this wasn’t it, I wonder when we will find out what the D.O.A. drama blind item was.

    Reply
  2. mango cherry says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    Wonder why they went forth with the show knowing this would happened. Why put a show out that you are not going to support and/or know that it will fall short (Shonda or no Shonda). Feel bad for the actors…

    Reply
    • Patrick says:
      June 22, 2017 at 5:34 PM

      They didn’t know how bad it would be until the dailies started coming in. Once it was already in the can, they might as well air it (somehow, somewhere) and try to recoup SOME money.

      Reply
  3. kmw says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:17 PM

    Not a surprise. A terrible failure for such an expensive show

    Reply
  4. Jared says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:21 PM

    I just can’t see a period drama working on a broadcast network. Has there ever been one that went multiple seasons?

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:25 PM

    ABC greenlighting this show in the first place was such a foolish move.

    Reply
  6. Larry says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:38 PM

    Honestly, I tried to watch but gave up after 2 episodes. I really wanted to like this because I love the concept. I like this time in history -shows similar to Da Vinci’s Demons. I’m looking forward to the TNT series ‘Will’. But this show despite the diverse casting felt very formula -very broadcast television. It didn’t feel ‘period piece’. It felt like actors playing ‘dress-up’. It didn’t even match ‘Reign’ -a show I enjoyed when it comes to telling a good story. One of the major disappointments I’ve had this summer because as I said I wanted to like this.

    Reply
  7. c-mo says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:48 PM

    Shonda

    Reply
  8. Tina says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:51 PM

    I really wanted to like this show, but that year of not hearing anything and pushbacks alerted to trouble. It was so disappointing to watch. Sloppy. Boring. The cast has no chemistry. It’s like they threw all these actors together and gave them poor scripts. The diversity is perfect, but honestly this type of historical blah is just not what audiences want right now. That sequel to The White Queen wasn’t great either. Need more diversity, but also need better shows to go with it.

    Reply
  9. Amber Langteau says:
    June 22, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    Really bad show….I am sorry but lame idea to continue on after the greatest love story…makes their story unimportant….

    Reply
  10. April says:
    June 22, 2017 at 5:24 PM

    I 100% blame the network. Maybe if they tried to promote it at ALL the ratings wouldn’t be so bad. They did practically nothing to get people excited for the show and pretended it didn’t exist. Loved the book. Love the show. Thoroughly enjoy it. Maybe it they promoted it a little more and quit pushing it back, more people would know about it and watch it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 