Still Star-Crossed Essentially Cancelled as ABC Banishes Drama to Saturdays

The sky is falling for Still Star-Crossed: ABC is shipping the Shondaland period drama off to Saturday nights… which means it’s as good as cancelled.
Star-Crossed will make the move to Saturdays starting July 8, according to our sister site Deadline, after airing just three episodes in the post-Bachelorette slot on Monday nights. A sequel to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Star-Crossed stars Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet and Wade Briggs as Benvolio Montague, who are being forced to marry each other to defuse the raging feud between their families.
With Shonda Rhimes on board as executive producer, Star-Crossed debuted last month to 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, and has eroded in consecutive weeks, most recently posting 1.6 mil and a 0.3 — a far cry from the 2.6 mil/0.6 that Mistresses averaged leading out of The Bachelorette last summer.
What’s more, the cast’s contracts are set to expire next week, which makes this scheduling move a clear sign there won’t be a Season 2. Star-Crossed was originally announced by ABC back in May 2016.
Will you miss Still Star-Crossed? Post your most eloquent soliloquy in the comments.
If this wasn’t it, I wonder when we will find out what the D.O.A. drama blind item was.
I know, I can’t help speculating about which show it is.
Probably once the Seth McFarlane show is cancelled.
If Orville is that awful why would FOX give it a cushy two week shows right after football. If FOX didn’t want it they wouldn’t give them that
This!
Do we know for sure that this wasn’t the Blind Item? I can’t remember if they eliminated it. My picks were this or Midnight, Texas.
In the live ask ausiello Facebook he said the blind item was already airing. It had to be this
Wonder why they went forth with the show knowing this would happened. Why put a show out that you are not going to support and/or know that it will fall short (Shonda or no Shonda). Feel bad for the actors…
They didn’t know how bad it would be until the dailies started coming in. Once it was already in the can, they might as well air it (somehow, somewhere) and try to recoup SOME money.
Not a surprise. A terrible failure for such an expensive show
I just can’t see a period drama working on a broadcast network. Has there ever been one that went multiple seasons?
Reign just wrapped up season 4 on the CW
ABC greenlighting this show in the first place was such a foolish move.
Shonda
Honestly, I tried to watch but gave up after 2 episodes. I really wanted to like this because I love the concept. I like this time in history -shows similar to Da Vinci’s Demons. I’m looking forward to the TNT series ‘Will’. But this show despite the diverse casting felt very formula -very broadcast television. It didn’t feel ‘period piece’. It felt like actors playing ‘dress-up’. It didn’t even match ‘Reign’ -a show I enjoyed when it comes to telling a good story. One of the major disappointments I’ve had this summer because as I said I wanted to like this.
Shonda
I really wanted to like this show, but that year of not hearing anything and pushbacks alerted to trouble. It was so disappointing to watch. Sloppy. Boring. The cast has no chemistry. It’s like they threw all these actors together and gave them poor scripts. The diversity is perfect, but honestly this type of historical blah is just not what audiences want right now. That sequel to The White Queen wasn’t great either. Need more diversity, but also need better shows to go with it.
Really bad show….I am sorry but lame idea to continue on after the greatest love story…makes their story unimportant….
I 100% blame the network. Maybe if they tried to promote it at ALL the ratings wouldn’t be so bad. They did practically nothing to get people excited for the show and pretended it didn’t exist. Loved the book. Love the show. Thoroughly enjoy it. Maybe it they promoted it a little more and quit pushing it back, more people would know about it and watch it.