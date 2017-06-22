Rocko's Modern Life: Original Voice Cast Reuniting for TV Movie in 2018

After being lost in space for more than two decades, Rocko and his pals — and, you know, the Bigheads — are returning to Earth. And they’re all in for a rude awakening.

Nickelodeon on Thursday officially announced that a one-hour TV special, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, will reunite the animated series’ original voice cast as the characters adjust to life in the 21st century.

And some will adjust more successfully than others. Per the network, “Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks, [while] Rocko whole-heartedly believes his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.” (Don’t we all?)

Returning voices include Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents) as Rocko, Spunky, and Leon; Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Heffer Wolfe, Chuck, and Really Really Big Man; Mr. Lawrence (SpongeBob) as Filburt Turtle and Maitre D’; Charlie Adler (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as Ed Bighead, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead; Linda Wallem (Nurse Jackie) as Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson; Jill Talley (SpongeBob) as Nosey and Joe Murray as Ralph.

A few new voices will also be added to the mix, including Steve Little (Adventure Time) as Cowboy and Cosmo Segurson as Pillow Salesman.

Rocko’s Modern Life is the latest in a series of classic NickToons getting the TV movie treatment. Hey Arnold!: The Movie premieres this fall, while the network is also cooking up a small-screen special for Invader Zim.

Will you check in with Rocko and the gang to see how the past 22 years have treated everyone? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.