Psych Revival Enlists New Love Interest for Gus — and There's a (Fun!) Twist

USA Network’s forthcoming Psych revival is turning into quite the family affair.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Ballers actress Jazmyn Simon — aka the real-life fiancée of Psych leading man Dulé Hill — is joining the two-hour reunion movie as a romantic interest for Hill’s lovelorn Gus.

Press PLAY below and watch Simon announce the casting news — and offer a tease about her character Selene — as her other half looks on approvingly.

As previously reported, the holiday-themed Psych: The Movie (premiering in December) finds original cast members James Roday, the aforementioned Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson reuniting “during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.” We’re guessing the mystery assailant is Chuck’s Zachary Levi, who was recently tapped to play the main villain.

Psych creator Steve Franks co-wrote the script (with Roday) and will also direct.