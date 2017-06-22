Exclusive

Courtesy of Freeform

Greek Revival Not Moving Forward

By /

So much for giving it the old college try: Freeform has quietly abandoned plans to stage a mini-Greek revival, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Back in 2016, Freeform announced that it was developing Greek: The Reunion, a two-hour holiday movie that found the gang returning to Cypress-Rhodes University for their five-year reunion. 

A Freeform rep confirms that the network has passed on the revival, but declined to say why. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if series creator Sean Smith (who penned the movie script) and fellow EPs Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan intend to shop the project around. (Seems like it could be a good fit at Netflix, Amazon or Hulu, right?)

Greek premiered in 2007 and ran for four seasons and 74 episodes, before concluding in 2011. The cast included then-unknowns Spencer Grammer, Scott Michael Foster, Jake McDorman and Amber Stevens.

Following the show’s series finale in 2011, Smith told TVLine that he intentionally left things relatively open-ended so “I could imagine where they were going… For me, keeping it open allowed me to have the imagination to think of where I want them to go, as much as I want the audience to do the same.”

6 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Booo.

    Reply
  2. Oran says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    Bummer, I was really looking forward to this movie :(

    Reply
  3. T.W.S.S. says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    I liked Greek, but I’m not devastated by this news. All I want is to see Spencer Grammer and Dilshad Vadsaria in more things.

    Reply
  4. John says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    😩

    Reply
  5. jen ross says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    i hope netflix picks it up. i loved greek. i was really looking forward to this reunion movie

    Reply
  6. Riana says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    It must have been bad

    Reply
