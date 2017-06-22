Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Gotham and More

Fox is the fourth network (following The CW, CBS and NBC) to unveil its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season, and Seth MacFarlane’s live-action Star Trek spoof The Orville is getting an early NFL-boosted kickoff.

Ahead of its formal time period debut on Thursday, Sept. 28 after Gotham, The Orville will launch with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17, immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheaders.

On the returning show front, Lethal Weapon will christen its new Tuesday-at-8 perch on Sept. 26; Empire and Star are back Wednesday, Sept. 27; and Lucifer returns Monday Oct. 2, leading into the new mutant drama The Gifted.

On tap for midseason are new seasons of New Girl and The X-Files, as well as the freshman shows THE RESIDENT, 9-1-1 and LA TO VEGAS.

SUNDAY, SEPT 10 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)

8/7c THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)

8 pm THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Lethal Weapon

9 pm The Mick

9:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Empire

9 pm Star

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm Gotham

9 pm THE ORVILLE (Regular Time Period Premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen

9 pm The Exorcist

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

7:30 pm Bob’s Burgers

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm GHOSTED — Read our First Impression

9 pm Family Guy

9:30 pm The Last Man on Earth

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm Lucifer

9 pm THE GIFTED