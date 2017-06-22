Fall TV Preview
Fox Premiere Dates
Courtesy of Fox

Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Gotham and More

By /

Fox is the fourth network (following The CW, CBS and NBC) to unveil its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season, and Seth MacFarlane’s live-action Star Trek spoof The Orville is getting an early NFL-boosted kickoff. 

Ahead of its formal time period debut on Thursday, Sept. 28 after Gotham, The Orville will launch with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17, immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheaders. 

2017 Fall TV Preview: Your Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

On the returning show front, Lethal Weapon will christen its new Tuesday-at-8 perch on Sept. 26; Empire and Star are back Wednesday, Sept. 27; and Lucifer returns Monday Oct. 2, leading into the new mutant drama The Gifted.

On tap for midseason are new seasons of New Girl and The X-Files, as well as the freshman shows THE RESIDENT, 9-1-1 and LA TO VEGAS.

RELATEDFall TV Schedule 2017: What’s on When? And Versus What?

SUNDAY, SEPT 10 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)
8/7c THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)
8 pm THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Lethal Weapon 
9 pm The Mick
9:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm Empire
9 pm Star

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 pm Gotham 
9 pm THE ORVILLE (Regular Time Period Premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm Hell’s Kitchen
9 pm The Exorcist 

SUNDAY, OCT. 1
7:30 pm Bob’s Burgers 
8 pm The Simpsons 
8:30 pm GHOSTED — Read our First Impression 
9 pm Family Guy 
9:30 pm The Last Man on Earth 

MONDAY, OCT. 2
8 pm Lucifer 
9 pm THE GIFTED

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Jerry says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    Fox needs to stop airing things after football. The chances that Orville actually airs at 8pm those two days are slim to none.

    Reply
  2. Greg says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    I see The Gifted premiers in October… sigh
    Okay I’ll give it a chance but only because I low-key expect that Amy Acker’s character: 1. is important to the plot 2. is a mutant or some super powered being 3. Caitlin won’t die.
    It’s also possible that I sort of love X-Men.

    Reply
  3. DreamRose311 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    What’s with everything waiting till the last week of Sept at earliest this year (not counting Orville “previews”)? Any chance ABC takes advantage and premieres at least a week early? Seriously, am I crazy or did things used to more often premiere at least mid Sept…

    Reply
  4. kmw says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    Orville may be getting a NFL boost but it wont last long. it is going to crash on Thursdays even though This is Us is no longer there. Lucifer still shouldn’t be leading into the Gifted and hopefully Thursdays wont kill Gotham

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 