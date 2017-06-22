Fox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Gotham and More

Fox is the fourth network (following The CW, CBS and NBC) to unveil its premiere plan for the 2017-18 TV season, and Seth MacFarlane’s live-action Star Trek spoof The Orville is getting an early NFL-boosted kickoff.
Ahead of its formal time period debut on Thursday, Sept. 28 after Gotham, The Orville will launch with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17, immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheaders.
On the returning show front, Lethal Weapon will christen its new Tuesday-at-8 perch on Sept. 26; Empire and Star are back Wednesday, Sept. 27; and Lucifer returns Monday Oct. 2, leading into the new mutant drama The Gifted.
On tap for midseason are new seasons of New Girl and The X-Files, as well as the freshman shows THE RESIDENT, 9-1-1 and LA TO VEGAS.
SUNDAY, SEPT 10 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)
8/7c THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 (immediately following NFL doubleheader)
8 pm THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Lethal Weapon
9 pm The Mick
9:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm Empire
9 pm Star
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 pm Gotham
9 pm THE ORVILLE (Regular Time Period Premiere)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
8 pm Hell’s Kitchen
9 pm The Exorcist
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
7:30 pm Bob’s Burgers
8 pm The Simpsons
8:30 pm GHOSTED — Read our First Impression
9 pm Family Guy
9:30 pm The Last Man on Earth
MONDAY, OCT. 2
8 pm Lucifer
9 pm THE GIFTED
Fox needs to stop airing things after football. The chances that Orville actually airs at 8pm those two days are slim to none.
I see The Gifted premiers in October… sigh
Okay I’ll give it a chance but only because I low-key expect that Amy Acker’s character: 1. is important to the plot 2. is a mutant or some super powered being 3. Caitlin won’t die.
It’s also possible that I sort of love X-Men.
What’s with everything waiting till the last week of Sept at earliest this year (not counting Orville “previews”)? Any chance ABC takes advantage and premieres at least a week early? Seriously, am I crazy or did things used to more often premiere at least mid Sept…
Orville may be getting a NFL boost but it wont last long. it is going to crash on Thursdays even though This is Us is no longer there. Lucifer still shouldn’t be leading into the Gifted and hopefully Thursdays wont kill Gotham