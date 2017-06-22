Emmys

Courtesy of Netflix

TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Ellie Kemper Salutes Kimmy Schmidt's 'Message of Hope' for These Dark Days

By /

Were there an Emmy category for perking up viewers when they’re down, Ellie Kemper would already have a couple for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Not that the 2016 — and hopefully 2017 — nominee would ever take all the credit for the Netflix comedy’s feel-good quality. Rather, she notes that, while so much of the TV landscape is dark, snarky or both, “this show takes a break from all of that. [Even] visually, it’s very bright. [And though] it doesn’t shy away from the idea that life sucks… at the core of the show is sort of a message of hope.”

RELATEDSummer TV Calendar: 90+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save for June/July
Emmys 2017: Lead Actress, Comedy — Dream Nominees
Michaela Watkins Casual Launch Gallery

In the last of the TVLine Podcasts dedicated to a Who’s Who of our Dream Emmy contenders — taped, as you’ll hear, the day Kimmy’s third season dropped — the effervescent actress reveals to Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello which scene she found especially “cathartic” to shoot in the wake of the presidential election, why she hid in an H&M before her first meeting with series co-creator Tina Fey and whether we should cross our fingers for a Season 4 guest appearance by Lisa Kudrow.

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen in — and don’t forget to subscribe at iTunes to catch up on past TVLine Podcasts and ensure that you don’t miss the next ones!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 