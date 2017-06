Praise be!

Hulu announced on Thursday that Alexis Bledel will not only be returning to The Handmaid’s Tale in Season 2, but she’ll be doing so as a full-fledged series regular.

Bledel’s character, lesbian Handmaid Offred, appeared in several Season 1 episodes.

Handmaid‘s Tale‘s 13-episode second season goes into production this fall ahead of a 2018 debut.