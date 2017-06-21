Taken Shake-Up: 6 Cast Members Exit Ahead of Dramatic Season 2 Overhaul

NBC giveth and NBC Taken-eth away.

On the heels of Taken‘s surprise Season 2 renewal, the drama’s ensemble is undergoing a dramatic overhaul, with six series regulars on their way out.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem) will not be back for the show’s 16-episode second season.

That leaves Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) as the only two regulars returning.

The mass exodus comes two weeks after Person of Interest EP Greg Plageman was named Taken‘s new showrunner, replacing Alex Cary, and one week after NBC quietly bumped the series off the fall schedule (relocating it to midseason). Per insiders, Plageman has a new vision in mind for Taken Season 2.

An NBC rep declined to comment for this story.