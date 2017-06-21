Taken Shake-Up: 6 Cast Members Exit Ahead of Dramatic Season 2 Overhaul

NBC giveth and NBC Taken-eth away.
On the heels of Taken‘s surprise Season 2 renewal, the drama’s ensemble is undergoing a dramatic overhaul, with six series regulars on their way out.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave) and James Landry Hébert (Rem) will not be back for the show’s 16-episode second season.
That leaves Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) as the only two regulars returning.
The mass exodus comes two weeks after Person of Interest EP Greg Plageman was named Taken‘s new showrunner, replacing Alex Cary, and one week after NBC quietly bumped the series off the fall schedule (relocating it to midseason). Per insiders, Plageman has a new vision in mind for Taken Season 2.
An NBC rep declined to comment for this story.
aren’t you forgetting Jennifer Marsala?
She was not a series regular; she was a recurring guest star. —MA
Why not just cancel it instead if you’re going to fire almost the entire cast? lol
Good grief. I loved the chemistry of Brian and the team and especially loved Gaius Charles as team leader. Man, what a shake-up/reboot/overhaul.
Why not just create a new show with the two leads? The whole season was focused on the Bryan gaining the trust of and fitting in with the team. Now, no team? Not cool!
You must be kidding me. These guys were the best thing about the show! Might as well cancel it now.