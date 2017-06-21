Marvel's The Defenders Netflix First Look Photos Poster Preview
Marvel's The Defenders First Look: Netflix's Heroes Team Up, Look Tough

Netflix’s Marvel superheroes are about to join forces… and they don’t look too thrilled about it.

The streaming service has given us a first look at Marvel’s The Defenders — the hotly anticipated comic-book team-up debuting Friday, August 18 — with a stark, black-and-white poster featuring the four heroes: Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Oh, and zero smiles between them.

Marvel's The Defenders Netflix Key Art Poster Preview

The crime fighters, who each have their own solo Netflix series, come together in The Defenders to “save New York City,” per Netflix. “This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.”

RELATEDMarvel’s The Defenders Trailer: Heroes Meet Cute, Get Their $#*! Together to Fight ‘The War for New York’

The Defenders‘ previously announced supporting cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Scott Glenn, The Matrix alum Carrie-Ann Moss, Elodie Yung (as Elektra) and Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll, reprising her role as Karen Page.

Take a look at the poster, Marvel fans, then tell us: Which hero are you most excited to see back in action?

1 Comment
  1. N says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:48 PM

    You’re forgetting patsy and Malcolm. 😞😞

    Reply
