Courtesy of ABC

Designated Survivor: Virginia Madsen Laments That She Won't Be Back

By /

The latest iteration of ABC’s Designated Survivor will not involve Virginia Madsen, the actress confirmed on Wednesday evening.

RELATEDInside Line: Scoop on Designated Survivor‘s New Cast

“I won’t be back for Season 2,” Madsen told one fan on Twitter, explaining to another: “I guess they had other stories to tell. It’s a big show, so I wish them well. But I would like return to kick some ass.”

“It was a great role,” she tweeted. “I was loving it.”

RELATEDABC Fall Schedule: Once Bumped to Friday, black-ish Shifts to Tuesday

For much of Season 1 of the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama, Madsen recurred as the fantastically named Kimble Hookstraten. As the other “designated survivor,” the congresswoman oft clashed with unlikely POTUS Tom Kirkman. But by season’s end, the two appeared to reach a nice détente, when Hookstraten accepted the Secretary of Education position after becoming too politically radioactive to claim the VP title she coveted.

That storyline appeared to usher Hookstraten off the canvas; Madsen’s tweet confirms as much, sadly, since her scenes with Sutherland were among the series’ most entertaining.

ABC’s lone hit freshman drama this past season, Dez is entering Season 2 under the leadership of its fourth showrunner thus far, Keith Eisner (The Good Wife). Appearing at ABC’s Upfront event last month, series lead Sutherland apparently got wind of the new boss’ plans, teasing the addition of  “no less than three principal characters to round out the complexities of running the White House” as well as “a midseason event that I believe will knock the socks off our audience.”

Want more scoop on Dez, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. KC says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:36 PM

    That stinks. I really liked her character.

    Reply
  2. laurelnev says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:36 PM

    I am sorry to hear this. Virginia was one of the best parts of this becoming-a-mess show, and Kimble was the only character who seemed to use her brain on a regular basis.

    Reply
  3. Violet Lemm says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:41 PM

    Will miss her character. I love anything Virginia is in.

    Reply
  4. TV Fanatic says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    What a bummer! I loved her character so much and really loved her scenes with Kiefer – they had such great chemistry! Bad decision on the writers’ part…

    Reply
  5. Iris says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:56 PM

    Malik Yoba, and now Virginia Madsen? Not happy at all.

    Reply
  6. Nerdbot says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    Her Kimble was a good character. I liked that even though she seemed to want power, she never did anything to jeopardize the well-being of the country and stood beside the President whenever he needed her. I’ll miss her.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 