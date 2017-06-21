Designated Survivor: Virginia Madsen Laments That She Won't Be Back

The latest iteration of ABC’s Designated Survivor will not involve Virginia Madsen, the actress confirmed on Wednesday evening.

“I won’t be back for Season 2,” Madsen told one fan on Twitter, explaining to another: “I guess they had other stories to tell. It’s a big show, so I wish them well. But I would like return to kick some ass.”

“It was a great role,” she tweeted. “I was loving it.”

For much of Season 1 of the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama, Madsen recurred as the fantastically named Kimble Hookstraten. As the other “designated survivor,” the congresswoman oft clashed with unlikely POTUS Tom Kirkman. But by season’s end, the two appeared to reach a nice détente, when Hookstraten accepted the Secretary of Education position after becoming too politically radioactive to claim the VP title she coveted.

That storyline appeared to usher Hookstraten off the canvas; Madsen’s tweet confirms as much, sadly, since her scenes with Sutherland were among the series’ most entertaining.

ABC’s lone hit freshman drama this past season, Dez is entering Season 2 under the leadership of its fourth showrunner thus far, Keith Eisner (The Good Wife). Appearing at ABC’s Upfront event last month, series lead Sutherland apparently got wind of the new boss’ plans, teasing the addition of “no less than three principal characters to round out the complexities of running the White House” as well as “a midseason event that I believe will knock the socks off our audience.”

