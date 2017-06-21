Supergirl Superman Cast
TVLine Items: AHS Vet to Crime Story, Lion King Spinoff Adds Scar and More

By /

Ryan Murphy has tapped another member of his acting troupe for the next season of American Crime Story.

Frequent American Horror Story cast member Finn Wittrock will co-star in the Assassination of Gianni Versace installment as serial killer Andrew Cunanan’s friend (and first victim) Jeff Trail, EW.com reports.

RELATEDAmerican Crime Story Shuffle: Versace to Air Next, as Katrina Start Is Delayed

Versace — slated to premiere in early 2018 — centers on the July 1997 murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace (The Bourne Ultimatum‘s Édgar Ramirez) on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan (Glee‘s Darren Criss). The cast also includes Penélope Cruz (as Versace’s sister Donatella) and Ricky Martin (as Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* David Oyelowo (Star Wars: Rebels, Selma) will provide the voice of Scar in Disney Junior’s Lion King-based animated series The Lion Guard.

VIDEOSDuckTales Revival Gets Summer Premiere Date on Disney XD — Watch New Opening Title Sequence

* Kathy Baker (The Ranch) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Casual) will recur in Season 3 of Judd Apatow’s Netflix relationship comedy Love, our sister site Deadline reports. Baker will play the mother of Paul Rust’s character Gus, while Bornheimer will portray Gus’ older brother.

* Ballet dancer Misty Copeland will serve as a guest judge on NBC’s World of Dance during the July 18 and July 25 episodes.

RELATEDMarvel’s Runaways Snags Official Series Order at Hulu

* Season 2 of Hulu’s Freakish will welcome new cast members Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars), Ryan McCartan (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Jordan Calloway (Riverdale), Saxon Sharbino (Touch) and Jake Busey (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), among others.

1 Comment
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:05 PM

    Finn Wittrock is one of my favorite actors. I’m happy to watch him in anything.

