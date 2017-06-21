Courtesy of Shondaland

Wonder Woman Writer to Pen Shondaland Dramedy Pilot at ABC

By /

Now here’s a superhero team-up we’re excited to see: The screenwriter of Wonder Woman and Shonda Rhimes are joining forces for a new ABC pilot.

Allan Heinberg has signed a script deal with the network to write a new Shondaland dramedy pilot, TVLine has learned, along with an overall development deal with ABC Studios. The pilot, tentatively titled Adult Behavior, is described as “a sexy, multi-generational, comedic drama” and is based on the British gay comedy series Cucumber and Banana, which aired here in the U.S. on Logo.

RELATEDScandal Officially Ending, Season 7 Is Olivia’s Swan Song: ‘We Are Leaving Nothing on the Table,’ Says Shonda

Rhimes and Betsy Beers will serve as executive producers, along with Russell T Davies (Doctor Who), who created Cucumber and Banana.

Along with penning the current big-screen blockbuster Wonder Woman, Heinberg has been a longtime member of the Shondaland family, serving as EP or co-EP on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch. His other TV credits include The O.C., Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City.

Does Adult Behavior sound like another Shondaland hit? Drop your initial thoughts in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 