Wonder Woman Writer to Pen Shondaland Dramedy Pilot at ABC

Now here’s a superhero team-up we’re excited to see: The screenwriter of Wonder Woman and Shonda Rhimes are joining forces for a new ABC pilot.

Allan Heinberg has signed a script deal with the network to write a new Shondaland dramedy pilot, TVLine has learned, along with an overall development deal with ABC Studios. The pilot, tentatively titled Adult Behavior, is described as “a sexy, multi-generational, comedic drama” and is based on the British gay comedy series Cucumber and Banana, which aired here in the U.S. on Logo.

Rhimes and Betsy Beers will serve as executive producers, along with Russell T Davies (Doctor Who), who created Cucumber and Banana.

Along with penning the current big-screen blockbuster Wonder Woman, Heinberg has been a longtime member of the Shondaland family, serving as EP or co-EP on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch. His other TV credits include The O.C., Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City.

