The Originals Season Finale Photos: Is This the End of 'Always and Forever'?

The Mikaelsons’ final fight against The Hollow could also end up being their final fight as a family.

New photos from Friday’s season finale of The Originals (The CW, 8/7c) find Klaus & Co. desperately cooking up a way to save their youngest family member from the evil force’s deadly grip. But judging by Hope’s rampage through the city streets, it doesn’t look like they’re making much headway.

As revealed in the promo for the finale, Vincent’s plan to stop The Hollow involves breaking it into four pieces, each of which will be stored in the body of an immortal being connected to Hope by blood. This would mean that Klaus, Elijah, Rebekah and Kol would need to stay as far away from each other as possible for the rest of eternity — and that’s if all goes according to plan!

Fortunately, the show has been renewed for a fifth season, which means this isn’t the last we’ll see of the Mikaelsons — even if it does turn out to be the last they see of each other.

Browse our gallery of new finale photos — you can click here for direct access