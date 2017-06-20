Trevor Noah on Philando Castile Case: NRA Speaks Up, 'Unless You're Black'

For Trevor Noah, the recent acquittal of Philando Castile’s shooter, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, is no laughing matter.
On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, a solemn Noah dedicated the final minutes of his news roundup to Yanez, who on Friday was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Castile during a July 2016 traffic stop.
“How does a black person not get shot in America?” Noah asked. “The goal posts are always shifting. There’s always a different thing that explains why a person got shot…. At some point, you realize there’s no real answer.”
Noah took aim at the National Rifle Association, a community that failed to show outrage over Castile’s death, despite the fact that he legally owned the gun he was carrying at the time he was shot.
After showing a clip of NRA EVP Wayne LaPierre trumpeting “no greater freedom than the right to survive and protect our families with all the rifles, shotguns and handguns we want,” Noah added three sobering words to the sound bite: “Unless you’re black.”
He continued: “It’s interesting how the people who define themselves by one fundamental American right — the right to bear arms — show that once race is involved, the only right that they believe in is their right to remain silent.”
Watch the video below (beginning at 4:05) to see Noah’s full thoughts on the Yanez verdict, then hit the comments below with your reaction.
If he thinks the NRA hasn’t been active on this case, then he hasn’t been paying attention. They’ve commented, saying that it was a bad situation and they were reserving final judgment until the facts came out – which is the exact same reaction they have to almost every single non-obvious public shooting, regardless of the perp or victim.
In this case, he had a CCW, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t do something stupid. In this case, he told the officer he had a license and a firearm on his person, and then he reached for his license. That was his error. If you tell a cop you have a gun and then reach for your pocket, the officer is going to show you that he has a gun, too. He should have instead asked the officer, “how would you like me to proceed?” Had he done so, he’d have been alive at the end of the stop.
You assume that and we all know what happens when you assume.
What elephant said is absolutely the correct way to handle something. But the NRA is inconsistent. If it is a white human with a gun, then they immediately rush to his (or her, but moreso his) defense. With a non-white gun owner, they tend to remain silent as the grave, pun intended.
Guess they should apparently give classes on how to appropriately get your license. Why would you tell the officer you have a gun and then reach for it? You wouldn’t. If you wanted to harm the officer, you would just grab the gun and shoot from the get go. But tell yourself whatever you want to make yourself feel better.
The only folks that can realistically comment are those that were present at the incident AND those that were in court every day and paid attention to ALL the evidence, not just their feelings.
Without all that knowledge, there are only emotional, not logical, responses.
I’m not defending either side. Why? Because I don’t have all the facts. Just like most celebrities.
No. You know what happened and you know it was wrong. You choose to stick your head in the sand with “I wasn’t there and I wasn’t presented evidence in court.” Just keep your head in the sand and don’t try to convince us that we can’t possibly know what happened without actually being there.
The officer was obviously under qualified to be on the force. The fault for that lies with the St. Anthony P.D. However, P.C. was high and didn’t follow the directive to not reach down and keep his hands visible. Fault on all sides.