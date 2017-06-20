Trevor Noah on Philando Castile Case: NRA Speaks Up, 'Unless You're Black'

For Trevor Noah, the recent acquittal of Philando Castile’s shooter, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, is no laughing matter.

On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, a solemn Noah dedicated the final minutes of his news roundup to Yanez, who on Friday was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Castile during a July 2016 traffic stop.

“How does a black person not get shot in America?” Noah asked. “The goal posts are always shifting. There’s always a different thing that explains why a person got shot…. At some point, you realize there’s no real answer.”

Noah took aim at the National Rifle Association, a community that failed to show outrage over Castile’s death, despite the fact that he legally owned the gun he was carrying at the time he was shot.

After showing a clip of NRA EVP Wayne LaPierre trumpeting “no greater freedom than the right to survive and protect our families with all the rifles, shotguns and handguns we want,” Noah added three sobering words to the sound bite: “Unless you’re black.”

He continued: “It’s interesting how the people who define themselves by one fundamental American right — the right to bear arms — show that once race is involved, the only right that they believe in is their right to remain silent.”

Watch the video below (beginning at 4:05) to see Noah's full thoughts on the Yanez verdict