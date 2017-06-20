Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Set to Return, on Heels of Ray Donovan Arc

Kim Raver will be playing doctor twice in the coming months.

On the heels of the 24 alum booking an arc on Showtime’s Ray Donovan — as cutting-edge surgeon Dr. Bergstein (Season 5 premieres Sunday, Aug. 6) — Raver is also set to reprise her role as Grey’s Anatomy‘s Dr. Teddy Altman, our sister site Deadline reports.

Raver last played Teddy in the ABC drama’s Season 8 finale, in which Meredith, Cristina and others fought to survive the aftermath of their plane crash in the woods. (R.I.P., Lexie.) Back at Seattle Grace, meanwhile, Owen fired Teddy so that she could without guilt accept a chief position at the United States Army Medical Command.

Teddy was in fact mentioned in last month’s Season 13 finale, as the person who confirmed that Owen’s sister/Nathan’s ex-love Dr. Megan Hunt had been found alive, 10 years after an Army helicopter disappearance. Raver will return to Grey’s as a guest star, presumably as a part of that continuing storyline and/or TO CLAIM OWEN AS HERS AND HERS ALONE.

