Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Set to Return, on Heels of Ray Donovan Arc

Kim Raver will be playing doctor twice in the coming months.

On the heels of the 24 alum booking an arc on Showtime’s Ray Donovan — as cutting-edge surgeon Dr. Bergstein (Season 5 premieres Sunday, Aug. 6) — Raver is also set to reprise her role as Grey’s Anatomy‘s Dr. Teddy Altman, our sister site Deadline reports.

Raver last played Teddy in the ABC drama’s Season 8 finale, in which Meredith, Cristina and others fought to survive the aftermath of their plane crash in the woods. (R.I.P., Lexie.) Back at Seattle Grace, meanwhile, Owen fired Teddy so that she could without guilt accept a chief position at the United States Army Medical Command.

Teddy was in fact mentioned in last month’s Season 13 finale, as the person who confirmed that Owen’s sister/Nathan’s ex-love Dr. Megan Hunt had been found alive, 10 years after an Army helicopter disappearance. Raver will return to Grey’s as a guest star, presumably as a part of that continuing storyline and/or TO CLAIM OWEN AS HERS AND HERS ALONE.

10 Comments
  1. Ken says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:27 AM

    Awesome! I really like her.

    Reply
  2. Frankie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:28 AM

    Now this is a cast addition/guest star that’s worthy!

    Reply
  3. Rob says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    This is great. It always helps enrich the world to bring back characters that you sent off so we don’t have to wonder why we’re not hearing from those characters. It often doesn’t work (Katherine Heigl, Sara Ramirez come to mind) but I still always have hope to see Kate Walsh and Sandra Oh again at some point. This is a great start.

    Reply
    • LaDonna says:
      June 20, 2017 at 9:47 AM

      I agree so much about Kate Walsh. I would love to see her come back to help Arizona with some complicated case, and have at least one big scene with Addison and Meredith mourning together and then proceeding to drink in Derek’s memory.

      Reply
  4. Kay says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    YES! So excited to hear this!

    Reply
  5. Julie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:39 AM

    I love Kim Raver, and Teddy was my favorite character with Lexie, I haven’t watched the two last seasons of Grey’s but I think I’ll watch these episodes !

    Reply
  6. Lauren says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Yes! Now bring back Kate Walsh.

    Reply
  7. William says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Yes!!!!!! I absolutely LOVED Teddy on the show so I welcome the opportunity to see her again. Eager to see how she’ll interact with Owen after all this time.

    Reply
  8. Matt C. says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:09 AM

    Ahhh, this is so exciting! Teddy was one of my favorite characters from back in the day. I can’t wait to see her again!

    Reply
  9. Garbo says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    YHASSSSSSS was my reaction when I saw that headline, only I kept it going for a good 30 seconds. Now there is only one thing left to do : Make. Her. Regular. ASAP.

    Reply
