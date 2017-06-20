New Dracula TV Series in the Works From Sherlock, Doctor Who Team

The men behind the recent Sherlock and Doctor Who revivals are about to resurrect another iconic character.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are developing a new Dracula TV series, according to our sister site Variety, and teaming up again with Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films to produce. Talks are currently underway with the BBC to air the series in the UK; no word yet on which network might air it in the U.S., although PBS, the home of Sherlock, is a likely candidate.

Dracula, of course, is the prototypical vampire story, based on the Bram Stoker novel about a blood-sucking gentleman from Transylvania who moves to England to locate new victims. It’s been the inspiration for countless films and TV shows, including a short-lived 2013-14 NBC version starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

It’s very early in the development process of the new Dracula series — Moffat and Gatiss haven’t even started writing the scripts yet — so casting for the titular vampire is still to come, and it’s not known yet if it’ll take place in modern times, a la Sherlock. But the format will mirror Sherlock‘s, with short seasons of feature-length episodes.

Moffat executive-produced six seasons of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who, and teamed with Gatiss to create the Emmy-winning Sherlock revival, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Sherlock‘s status is currently up in the air, with no word yet on a possible fifth season.

Would the team behind Sherlock get you to tune into a new Dracula? And who should play the iconic bloodsucker? Sink your teeth into the comments.