Doubt Update: CBS to Air Cancelled Drama's 11 Remaining Episodes

We know you had your Doubts, but CBS is doing fans of Katherine Heigl’s quickly-cancelled legal drama a solid  by scheduling the series’ unaired episodes.

Exec producer Tony Phelan announced on Twitter that Doubt‘s 11 remaining episodes will air Saturdays at 8/7c beginning July 1. 

The Heigl-fronted procedural was pulled off the schedule in February after two terribly-rated episodes. The Feb. 16 premiere only drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below timeslot predecessor Code Black‘s sophomore average. (TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”)

In Week 2, it dropped 25 percent, to 4 mil and a 0.6.

The impressive ensemble also included Laverne Cox and Dule Hill.

1 Comment
  1. LK says:
    June 20, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    Thats good… Hate to see the cast and crew’s work remain unwatched forever…. Hope they had time to craft a conclusion to the storyline.

    Reply
