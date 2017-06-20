Doubt Update: CBS to Air Cancelled Drama's 11 Remaining Episodes

We know you had your Doubts, but CBS is doing fans of Katherine Heigl’s quickly-cancelled legal drama a solid by scheduling the series’ unaired episodes.

Exec producer Tony Phelan announced on Twitter that Doubt‘s 11 remaining episodes will air Saturdays at 8/7c beginning July 1.

The Heigl-fronted procedural was pulled off the schedule in February after two terribly-rated episodes. The Feb. 16 premiere only drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below timeslot predecessor Code Black‘s sophomore average. (TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”)

In Week 2, it dropped 25 percent, to 4 mil and a 0.6.

The impressive ensemble also included Laverne Cox and Dule Hill.