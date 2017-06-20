Criminal Minds Adds Beyond Borders' Daniel Henney as Series Regular

Beyond borders… continued employment awaits.
CBS has announced that Daniel Henney has been added to the cast of Criminal Minds for Season 13, bringing over the character he played on the two-season spinoff Beyond Borders.
Henney’s hire comes on the heels of Damon Gupton being released from the role of Criminal Minds‘ Agent Stephen Walker after less than a full season, followed by the re-signing of series vets A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness.
Formerly with the International Response Team, Henney’s Special Agent Matt Simmons will join the BAU, with whom he has consulted in the past (including helping with the release of Dr. Spencer Reid upon his arrest in Mexico last season).
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was cancelled last month after Season 2 averaged 5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, down 28 and 33 percent from its freshman run. Henney’s previous TV credits also include Revolution, Hawaii Five-0 and Three Rivers.
Criminal Minds opens Season 13 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c.
God forbid the women outnumber the men!
I agree, CBS strikes again. But at the same time, Asian actors don’t get enough representation on network TV so I’m glad for this choice.
oh wow. did not exptect this, but i do LOVE this! i really liked his character, one of the mroe fascinating characters from the spin off and i like that he’s coming to the mothership! i just hope this isn’t at the cost of alvarez.
I would actually LOVE if they got rid of Alvez… boring character… Stephen Walker (the one they fired) was much better!
OMG! Dreams come true! One of the things that really got me upset about the fact that they canceled CMBB was that I wasn’t going to see Daniel Henney on TV anymore. And now he’ll be on CM!
To be a perfect season 13, it would be great if they fired Paget and put Gary Sinise as Unit Chief! Hahahaha
Goodness he is gorgeous
Finally, someone to put some good and satisfying levels of men gorgeousness on the show! Now I am in peace with the fact that Shemar’s not coming back… haha
I liked him on “Beyond Borders”, so good news in that regard-will be interesting to see him working with the cast full time. And for his sake, yay for getting more work in general :)!
But this makes the show’s letting go of Gupton all the more odd. To say nothing of the strange decision both last season and this one to have an eight-member team all of a sudden, when seven had been working just fine for the eleven seasons before that. Since this guy will be in season thirteen from the get-go, though, maybe they’ll have an easier time writing him in and juggling all eight characters as a result? Here’s hoping.
It should have been Alana de la Garza, but I’m ok with this. And it might offer some closure for Beyond Borders.
Congratulations, hyung! Way to represent! You’re not only representing Asians and South Koreans, but mixed Asian children! As a Korean-Mexican-American, I thank you!
I stopped watching Beyond Borders after s1 because I couldn’t stand how xenophobic it was, but Henney’s Matt Simmons was definitely the best part of the show. I’m glad he’s coming on Criminal Minds: Mothership. Plus, how will he do without his motorcycle? haha
P.S. Too bad Criminal Minds never brought Janeane Garofalo’s character from Suspect Behavior.
When is CBS going to realize we DO NOT WANT ANYONE ELSE on the team! They are trying so hard to make sure the women don’t outnumber the men. We don’t need anyone else on the team. the show has gone 11 seasons with 7 members. All this is doing is taking away screen time from the characters we actually care about
Once I heard speculation about a replacement for Damon Gupton, I was expecting it to be Daniel Henney. And I’m good with it. I found his character more interesting than Stephen Walker.
He is HOT.