Criminal Minds Adds Beyond Borders' Daniel Henney as Series Regular

Beyond borders… continued employment awaits.

CBS has announced that Daniel Henney has been added to the cast of Criminal Minds for Season 13, bringing over the character he played on the two-season spinoff Beyond Borders.

Henney’s hire comes on the heels of Damon Gupton being released from the role of Criminal Minds‘ Agent Stephen Walker after less than a full season, followed by the re-signing of series vets A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness.

Formerly with the International Response Team, Henney’s Special Agent Matt Simmons will join the BAU, with whom he has consulted in the past (including helping with the release of Dr. Spencer Reid upon his arrest in Mexico last season).

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was cancelled last month after Season 2 averaged 5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, down 28 and 33 percent from its freshman run. Henney’s previous TV credits also include Revolution, Hawaii Five-0 and Three Rivers.

Criminal Minds opens Season 13 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, now airing an hour later at 10/9c.

Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.