American Horror Story: Colton Haynes Joins Election-Themed Season 7 Cast

Colton Haynes will soon face something even scarier than Oliver Queen’s disapproving glare.
The Arrow alum has landed a role in the next installment of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story, creator Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram.
No details are available yet about Haynes’ character in the upcoming election-themed edition. The Season 7 cast also features Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman.
In addition to his former roles on Arrow and Teen Wolf, Haynes’ TV credits include guest spots on The Grinder and Murphy’s Scream Queens.
Stop saying “election themed season”. Ryan Murphy confirmed many times that this season is not about the elections. It will begin the night of the elections but that’s all.
Ryan Murphy says a lot of things. He was the one who also originally said it was centered around the election.
Ryan Murphy hiring a hot young thing? That NEVER happens!
Also, as every season since season 1…..Ryan Murphy doesn’t know WHAT the show is about this season. They play it by ear, that’s why it’s been so bad.
Colton Haynes is playing the equivalent to Jared Kushner mark my words.
He’s always an eye candy to look at
Well seeing as this is Ryan Murphy pretty sure he was cast because he’s HOT & gay….otherwise, Colton cannot act.
It’s always interesting to see the comments from a bizarre alternate universe.
I like colton…but from the casting news so far for the season overall, it’s a bit lackluster. For sure it’ll still be fun though.
I think I’m just going to skip this season…I wouldn’t be shocked if Murphy announced that Nene Leakes was joining the cast.
I’m sure he’s a great guy but I’ve never been impressed by his acting.
I miss Roy/Arsenal on “Arrow”! I wish he would come back to do another guest appearance on “Arrow” next season!