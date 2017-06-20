American Horror Story: Colton Haynes Joins Election-Themed Season 7 Cast

Colton Haynes will soon face something even scarier than Oliver Queen’s disapproving glare.

The Arrow alum has landed a role in the next installment of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story, creator Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram.

Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

No details are available yet about Haynes’ character in the upcoming election-themed edition. The Season 7 cast also features Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman.

In addition to his former roles on Arrow and Teen Wolf, Haynes’ TV credits include guest spots on The Grinder and Murphy’s Scream Queens.