Twin Peaks Episode 7 Recap: Audrey's Fate (Finally) Revealed

Twin Peaks stuck (mostly) to the facts this week, and the payoff was a gorgeous bounty of desperately sought information, correctly placed puzzle-pieces, and giddy fan service. Part 7 had me bouncing off the walls with joy, anticipation and deep Lynchian tension. Very surprising considering how little actually took place, and how “normal” (comparatively) the narrative was. Yes, a miniature version of the “Tree with a Brain” did pop out of a sidewalk to instruct Coop/Dougie to “squeeze the hand off” (?) of the little-person assassin. But otherwise there wasn’t too much kookiness getting in the way of good, solid plot.

LADIES | David Lynch and Mark Frost rewarded long time Twin Peaks nerds by doling out details on three of the original series’ sirens. (No, we didn’t actually see them. But now we have a slight idea of what happened to them.) Although she was completely scrubbed from Frost’s book The Secret History of Twin Peaks, and Heather Graham didn’t make the cast list for the revival, it turns out that Annie (“How’s Annie?”) Blackburn has not been retconned out of this world altogether. In fact, her dreamy midnight message to Laura Palmer (delivered in Fire Walk With Me) actually made it into the missing pages of Laura’s secret diary. Mission accomplished. Hearing Frank read her words aloud (“The good Dale is in the lodge”) 25 years later was a gift from TV heaven. As for Josie, it would seem her soul is still trapped in the wood of the Great Northern Hotel (where she died and got transported into a drawer-pull). You will remember that both Pete Martell and Ben seemed to “experience” her in different spots around the hotel back in season 2. Now she seems to be manifesting as a deep hum outside Ben’s office, troubling both him and his secretary Beverly. (Look, we may never see Josie at all and this may be the end of it, but that was wonderfully rewarding nonetheless.) As for fan favorite Audrey Horne, Frost’s book told us she survived the bank explosion, but now we know it put her into a coma. And in a dark, horrible twist, we learned from Doc Hayward (rest in peace sweet Donna’s Dad) that Evil Coop may have “visited” the comatose Audrey in the intensive care unit. Did Evil Coop actually rape her? (Awful! It’s Audrey!) But it seems likely. Naomi Watts wasn’t kidding when she said we were living in a “dark, dark age.”

IN SOUTH DAKOTA | In the jet on the way to see Evil Coop in prison, Gordon Cole lets Agent Preston in on a little secret (code). Not only are Evil Coop’s fingerprints a tad suspect, but his greeting to Cole back in Part 5 was out of whack (rewatch that scene and notice how Evil Coop says the word “very” twice: backwards and then forwards). Diane tells off Agent Preston (delicious) and then breaks down after her one-on-one with Evil Coop who, back in the day, likely assaulted her as well (horrible!). Then Evil Coop blackmails his way to a prison break and takes Ray with him. Back at the morgue, Lt. Knox from the Pentagon discovers that the headless body is in fact Major Briggs (despite being 25 years too young). And remember when Bob crawling over the couch to get Maddie in season 2 was one of the scariest Twin Peaks scenes ever? Might we add “All-Blue Bum” idly sauntering down the hospital corridor to that list? Who is he and what does he want?? I am already terrified and we have 11 parts to go.

IN LAS VEGAS | Dougie is still lost in dreamland, but those special agent skills kick right back in when “Ike The Spike” makes an attempt on his life. Also, Janey-E (now a powerhouse to be reckoned with) quickly shut down the cops who came to inquire about Dougie’s missing (exploded) car. (BTW hello to Tig Notaro’s wife Stephanie Allynne as witness to the murder attempt!)

IN TWIN PEAKS | Jerry Horne is stoned in the woods, and Beverly goes home from her humming workplace (and casual flirtation with Ben) to deal with her very sick husband Tom (but you’re not alone if you thought she was going home to Harry Truman, also very sick). Deputy Andy is on the trail of the hit-and-run truck, and it seems to belong to a nervous farmer who pleads with Andy to go away (note that Andy wants to meet the farmer later near “Sparkwood and 21”, the intersection where Laura first disappeared). That night, a man shrieks into the RR Diner “Has anybody seen Bing?” (I’m taking that name from the closed captions). My guess is that the nervous farmer is Bing, and that he is now dead, courtesy of literal devil-spawn Richard Horne (again, can you believe Evil Coop may have raped Audrey Horne? My heart can’t take it!). At the Road House, a man sweeps the floor for a good long time (nerve-wracking nothingness is a Lynch specialty. See: Dell Mibbler in the basement of the Bank). And then the phone (finally) rings. Jean Michel (4th brother of the evil Renault clan) is indeed still running hookers out of the “Bang Bang” (get it?) Bar. (Let’s hope it’s not Elizabeth and Charlotte following in Laura and Donna’s footsteps to the Pink Room). And over at the Sherriff’s station, Frank Truman is getting caught up on all the details of the Laura Palmer case. Her father Leland likely hid those pages in the bathroom stall door. Probably because Laura all-but-implicates him therein as her molester and eventual killer. But what will that still missing 4th page say?

BONUS POINTS | I was proven wrong about Dougie’s storyline taking place in 2003 when the hotel key popped up, back in Twin Peaks, courtesy of Jade and the US postal system. So this means that Dougie’s world is (apparently) not a dream, or the afterlife, or some strange netherworld. Like Dougie’s wedding ring in Briggs’ stomach, the key is (probably) a sign that Good Coop is back in the honest-to-goodness real world, he just hasn’t “woken up” yet. OR… there are more bizarre twists and turns to come! (Recapping a show like this will teach you a thing or two about making presumptions). Finally, remember when the Giant told Good Coop back in Part 1: “Richard And Linda” and “It is in our house now”? He’s probably talking about Evil Coop sowing his oats and bringing bad spirits (like BOB) into the real world. If Evil Coop assaulted Diane and Audrey (I still can’t process this), then maybe he assaulted Annie too (she exists!). And maybe Annie’s offspring is “Linda.” Or maybe Linda is Good Coop’s child. Annie and Dale did sleep together, and we heard last week about one Linda, the injured war veteran. So much to think about. So many plotlines. Such a wonderful episode. And too many days until Part 8. (Written by M.T. Wentz)