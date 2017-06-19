Tony Danza The Good Cop
Courtesy of Netflix

Tony Danza Dramedy Good Cop From Monk EP Snags Netflix Series Order

By /

The dying art form known as the feel-good procedural is making a comeback, courtesy of Netflix and Tony Danza.

The streaming giant has handed a 10-episode straight-to-series order to The Good Cop, a one-hour dramedy from Monk creator Andy Breckman that stars Danza.

The project finds the Who’s the Boss vet playing a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony, Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

“Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers, twisted, grim, flawed detectives,” notes Breckman. “Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless ’em all. But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

Breckman, who is The Good Cop‘s showrunner, will serve as an EP alongside Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk) and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Zisk will also direct the premiere.

“We’re excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television’s most beloved icons,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, in a statement. “The Good Cop is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”

8 Comments
  1. Susie says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Well, I’m super happy they cancelled Sense8 so they could green light Tony Danza’s comeback. Sarcasm.

    Reply
    • lifeofanoddball says:
      June 19, 2017 at 11:26 AM

      Sense8 has nothing got to do with this. The show was filmed all over the world and was expensive to produce. Yes, it sucks that it didn’t get an ending but either did Marco Polo (another Netflix show). Whining about it in the comments section of a completely different show isn’t going to get it uncancelled

      Reply
    • soapie0 says:
      June 19, 2017 at 11:28 AM

      Yes, because those two events are absolutely connected. Sarcasm.

      Reply
  2. Jacqueline says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:42 AM

    When will “The Good Cop” start?

    Reply
  3. AJJJ says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    Monk was a great show. Surprised this is the first big project for the Monk creator after the success of that show. I’ll definitely be tuning into this one!

    Reply
  4. Jacqueline says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    When does this start airing?

    Reply
  5. kmw says:
    June 19, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Interesting that Netflix would order a procedural but maybe it will be good. I like Tony Danza and I hope it works

    Reply
