Tony Danza Dramedy Good Cop From Monk EP Snags Netflix Series Order

The dying art form known as the feel-good procedural is making a comeback, courtesy of Netflix and Tony Danza.

The streaming giant has handed a 10-episode straight-to-series order to The Good Cop, a one-hour dramedy from Monk creator Andy Breckman that stars Danza.

The project finds the Who’s the Boss vet playing a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony, Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

“Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers, twisted, grim, flawed detectives,” notes Breckman. “Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless ’em all. But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

Breckman, who is The Good Cop‘s showrunner, will serve as an EP alongside Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk) and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Zisk will also direct the premiere.

“We’re excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television’s most beloved icons,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, in a statement. “The Good Cop is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”