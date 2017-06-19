Teen Choice Awards: Pretty Little Liars, The Flash Lead 2017 Nominations

Fox on Monday released the first “wave” of nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, a bittersweet collection full of dearly departed (and soon-to-be-departing) shows.

The Vampire Diaries, which wrapped its eight-season run earlier this year, is well-represented, as is Pretty Little Liars, which bids farewell later this month. (PLL actually snagged the top spot with seven total nominations.)

In terms of current hits nabbing nominations, The CW’s superhero shows also got plenty of love, along with Riverdale and Freeform’s Shadowhunters. And let’s hear it for This Is Us!

And then there’s the new Throwback TV Show category, which we have a lot of mixed feelings about. (We can appreciate a good #TBT as much as the next site, but One Tree Hill only ended five years ago!)

The Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox. Scroll down to enjoy the entire first wave of nominees, then drop a comment with your shows/people of choice.

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent