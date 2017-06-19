Teen Choice Awards: Pretty Little Liars, The Flash Lead 2017 Nominations

Fox on Monday released the first “wave” of nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, a bittersweet collection full of dearly departed (and soon-to-be-departing) shows.
The Vampire Diaries, which wrapped its eight-season run earlier this year, is well-represented, as is Pretty Little Liars, which bids farewell later this month. (PLL actually snagged the top spot with seven total nominations.)
In terms of current hits nabbing nominations, The CW’s superhero shows also got plenty of love, along with Riverdale and Freeform’s Shadowhunters. And let’s hear it for This Is Us!
And then there’s the new Throwback TV Show category, which we have a lot of mixed feelings about. (We can appreciate a good #TBT as much as the next site, but One Tree Hill only ended five years ago!)
The Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox. Scroll down to enjoy the entire first wave of nominees, then drop a comment with your shows/people of choice.
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
Woooow that is going to be an extremely tough category for Choice Throwback Tv Show! Buffy, Fresh Prince and Veronica Mars in one category… I’m torn! I’d say Buffy has the best chance, probably still the biggest online presence of any tv show ever and online is where most of the voting takes place. Whedon fans are gonna come out of hybernation!
Veronica Mars is pretty popular and grew more famous and popular since the cancellation, the kickstarter campaign proved it..but BTVS stays even more well known i agree.
Don’t underestimate One Tree Hill fans. They are still insanely passionate and there are like 10 conventions for that show a year.
What is the eligibility period on this? Rick and Morty only aired one episode (as an April Fool’s joke) in the last year and a half. Gravity Falls’ series finale was in February 2016 too.
The PLL girls getting all those slots was enough of a joke for me to stop reading. No hate towards the show but come on…
Yeah seriously? That’s kinda ridiculous.
Rahul Kohli and Malcolm Goodwin from iZombie should be nominated..but this teenchoice is very all about popularity/notoriety and not talent..sad.
Ah and David Anders obviously..
Um, what is going on in the Choice Drama Actress category? I’ve never seen such diversity!
My thoughts exactly!
I am surprise that 13 Reason Why didn’t make it on the list.
Probably too recent? I mean, Stranger Things is nominated and that definitely came out before the last Teen Choice Awards.
Way to go, Timeless! Even though I’m far from being a teen, these nominations are definitely more in line with my viewing habits than the Emmys and Golden Globes.
Drag Race was robbed on Reality Series
Excited for Sasha Banks, nominated for Choice Athlete!