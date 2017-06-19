TCA Awards: The Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, This Is Us Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the 33rd annual TCA Awards, and FX’s Atlanta, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us amassed the most nods, with four apiece.
Big Little Lies, FEUD: Bette and Joan, Stranger Things, The Good Place and The Crown followed with three nominations each.
Network-by-network, HBO came out on top with 12 total nods, followed closely by FX (11) and Netflix (10). Among broadcasters, NBC fared best with seven total nominations. (Any show airing the majority of its season between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017 was eligible for consideration.)
The TCA Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tony- and Emmy-nominated entertainer Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods).
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner)
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
This Is Us, NBC
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo
Claire Foy, The Crown
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX
black-ish, ABC (2016 Winner)
Fleabag, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Veep, HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix
The Night Of, HBO
Wizard of Lies, HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Atlanta, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Atlanta, FX
Big Little Lies, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
The Leftovers, HBO
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Circus, Showtime
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
The Keepers, Netflix
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
Shark Tank, ABC
Survivor: Game Changers, CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN
O.J.: Made in America, ESPN
Planet Earth II, BBC America
Weiner, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner)
Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Odd Squad, PBS
Sesame Street, HBO
Speechless, ABC
I love Speechless but why is it in youth programming? Is that a network decision?
Networks have no say. Anything is eligible for Youth Program (e.g. in past years, Degrassi, Kyle XY, The Fosters and Switched at Birth have won.)
Where is Westworld ?
It always bugs me when they do something like The Leftovers gets nominated for overall program of the year yet doesn’t also get nominated for best drama.
Yay for Gilmore Girls and The Good Place love.
This is Us all the way!