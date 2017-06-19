TCA Awards: The Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, This Is Us Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the 33rd annual TCA Awards, and FX’s Atlanta, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us amassed the most nods, with four apiece.

Big Little Lies, FEUD: Bette and Joan, Stranger Things, The Good Place and The Crown followed with three nominations each.

Network-by-network, HBO came out on top with 12 total nods, followed closely by FX (11) and Netflix (10). Among broadcasters, NBC fared best with seven total nominations. (Any show airing the majority of its season between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017 was eligible for consideration.)

The TCA Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tony- and Emmy-nominated entertainer Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods).

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner)

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo

Claire Foy, The Crown

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

black-ish, ABC (2016 Winner)

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES & SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

FEUD: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS (2016 Winner)

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC