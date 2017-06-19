Star Trek: Discovery Premiere Date Is At Long Last Announced

Nearly 20 months after initially getting a green light, Star Trek: Discovery finally has a launch date.

CBS announced on Monday that the long-delayed reboot will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on both the network and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday only on CBS All Access, with the second episode available the same night as the premiere.

Meanwhile, Discovery‘s 15-episode rookie-season roll-out will follow The Walking Dead model, with the first eight episodes running in the fall (through Sunday, Nov. 5) and the final seven episodes unspooling in the winter (beginning in January 2018).

Discovery was originally slated to bow in January 2017, but a host of behind-the-scenes issues (e.g. the exit of showrunner Bryan Fuller, the technical demands of the project) led CBS to delay it first to May 2017 and then again to Summer/Fall 2017.

The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green fronts the highly anticipated series as Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham, while Jason Isaacs (The OA) plays Captain Lorca. The cast also includes Doug Jones (Falling Skies) as science officer Lt. Saru (an alien), Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s Rent) as astromycologist Lt. Stamets, Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica) as security officer Commander Landry, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) as Lt. Tyler.

Other key roles include James Frain (True Blood) as Spock’s father Sarek, Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as captain of the U.S.S. Shenzhou and Rainn Wilson (The Office) as intergalactic criminal Harry Mudd. Terry Serpico (Army Wives) plays Admiral Anderson, while Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) and Sam Vartholomeos (The Following) play the Shenzou‘s Dr. Nambue and Ensign Connor.

On the Klingon side of things, you have Kenneth Mitchell (Jericho) as commanding officer Kol, plus Damon Runyan (Degrassi), Chris Obi (American Gods) and newcomers Clare McConnell and Mary Chieffo.

CBS CEO Les Moonves Moonves recently defended the decision to put Discovery on the All Access streaming service (which costs $5.99/month to subscribe) versus airing it on CBS: “There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there. We know for a fact that the other versions of Star Trek… all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full-court press on All Access.”

Check out the new teaser poster below: