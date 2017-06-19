Star Trek: Discovery Premiere Date Is At Long Last Announced

Nearly 20 months after initially getting a green light, Star Trek: Discovery finally has a launch date.
CBS announced on Monday that the long-delayed reboot will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on both the network and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday only on CBS All Access, with the second episode available the same night as the premiere.
Meanwhile, Discovery‘s 15-episode rookie-season roll-out will follow The Walking Dead model, with the first eight episodes running in the fall (through Sunday, Nov. 5) and the final seven episodes unspooling in the winter (beginning in January 2018).
Discovery was originally slated to bow in January 2017, but a host of behind-the-scenes issues (e.g. the exit of showrunner Bryan Fuller, the technical demands of the project) led CBS to delay it first to May 2017 and then again to Summer/Fall 2017.
The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green fronts the highly anticipated series as Discovery First Officer Michael Burnham, while Jason Isaacs (The OA) plays Captain Lorca. The cast also includes Doug Jones (Falling Skies) as science officer Lt. Saru (an alien), Anthony Rapp (Broadway’s Rent) as astromycologist Lt. Stamets, Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica) as security officer Commander Landry, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) as Lt. Tyler.
Other key roles include James Frain (True Blood) as Spock’s father Sarek, Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as captain of the U.S.S. Shenzhou and Rainn Wilson (The Office) as intergalactic criminal Harry Mudd. Terry Serpico (Army Wives) plays Admiral Anderson, while Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) and Sam Vartholomeos (The Following) play the Shenzou‘s Dr. Nambue and Ensign Connor.
On the Klingon side of things, you have Kenneth Mitchell (Jericho) as commanding officer Kol, plus Damon Runyan (Degrassi), Chris Obi (American Gods) and newcomers Clare McConnell and Mary Chieffo.
CBS CEO Les Moonves Moonves recently defended the decision to put Discovery on the All Access streaming service (which costs $5.99/month to subscribe) versus airing it on CBS: “There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there. We know for a fact that the other versions of Star Trek… all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full-court press on All Access.”
I DO want to see it. Just not sure badly enough to pay $5.99/mo though. I know CBS All Access offers a lot of other things though too.
The show is also airing on 2 real tv channels in Canada, if you are able to get those. CTV, & Space
Sunday in September is a terrible day and month to begin Trek.
Why?
Cannot tell by photo but did they redesign the ship? It does look somewhat different
I am very disappointed! So looking forward to it only to find you have to subscribe tó receive. Why would I pay $6 for CBS when I can get so much more on Netflix and Hulu for a couple of dollars more?
Cord cutter here. Will likely just subscribe for one month after all the episodes online and binge watch.
Well, two things. One, I won’t be able to watch it, as I’m not going to pay for this channel. Two, lets hope they don’t screw it up like Enterprise and the “new” reboot movies. Lets keep it to the originals that made it great, TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY.
Pity about the streaming only decision – some of us are still, old-school, television-watching trekkies. Guess I’ll miss this one.
I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS YOU DONT EVEN KNOW!!
You’re correct, we don’t. Do tell us. I’m beside myself waiting with baited breath for your answer.
This is either going to be brilliant or a complete mess. Let’s see if all efforts to save it will pan out – a la ‘Rogue One’ or fail miserably – a la ‘Suicide Squad’.
for Europe it will be on Netflix.
YASSSSSSS SO EXCITED!!!!!
I’m very disappointed that CBS is not offering this program on its regular network. I loved the Good Wife and would have loved to watch its spinoff but have and am still refusing to pay extra money to watch either of these shows. I honestly feel the networks and cable companies generate and earn enough money without nickel and diming the public any more than they already are.
Any word on when it’ll premiere on Netflix (specifically in the UK in my case)?
Decipher as you wish; TVLine bears no responsibility: “The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.”
UPDATE: I had my Wheaties so I confirmed for you that the dates are in fact same for Netflix UK — global launch.
This is going to fail so hard. Just look at the trailer, with the slanted-camera-o-vision and the lens flares. Where’s JJ hiding?
I wonder if some fans will complain about it being too advanced with it being before TOS just some of them did with Enterprise?
Too bad they chose to gouge the American audience. If it goes to Netflix, I’ll check it out. Otherwise, not interested in lining cbs pockets just for one show
When it goes to just CBS All Access what time it be on Sunday? Thanks.
So happy that it airs here (Ireland) as a Netflix Original. It’s a bit ridiculous to have it on CBS all access instead of CBS. People aren’t gonna pay for All Access cause they have Netflix or Hulu
CBS CEO Les Moonves recently defended the decision to put Discovery on the All Access streaming service (which costs $5.99/month to subscribe) versus airing it on CBS: “I bet I can get Trekkies to pay for cable AND an extra show. I’m gonna’ make lots of money and this won’t bite me in the butt at all. People will love me.”
So with them spreading the episodes out, will it actually be cheaper to buy the season off Amazon, iTunes, Google Play… instead of paying $6 a month for the 5 or 6 months it will air over. Though of course you could just binge it all in the spring for only the one month’s charge.
I am an avid fan of Star Trek. However, if it is not on a broadcast network for which I already must pay for each episode, then I will miss it until I can find used season disks later.
For those of you not thinking it through yet, it is $5.99 plus the cost of your internet data each month to get to watch on the now limited volume packages available through most providers or even the pay by amount of data like satellite access uses.