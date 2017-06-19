Shadowhunters' Newest 'Ship: Is It a Perfect Pairing or a Major Mistake?

Warning: This article contains spoilers of a most sexy nature from Monday’s Shadowhunters. If you haven’t watched, return from whence you came.
The final minutes of Monday’s Shadowhunters introduced a curious new pairing — and we have a feeling you might have some feelings about their feelings. You feel?
Jace and Maia, having spent most of the hour at each other’s throats as they clashed over the Inquisitor’s new arrest-innocent-Downworlders policy, ended the hour at each other’s… well, it’s not clear how far they went, but if you’re willing to start undressing in the middle of a back alley, there’s a good chance you’re willing to do a lot more.
So, let’s talk: How do we feel about this naughty turn of events? My gut tells me that Maia and Jace are just sort of “helping” each other while they wait for the true objects of their affection — aka Simon and Clary, respectively — to become available. But is any relationship ever that simple on this show? Did Maia really mean it when she told Jace that their encounter doesn’t mean anything, or was she also lying to herself?
And if they are just helping each other out through times of loneliness, how do we think Clary and Simon will feel about that? I’m genuinely unsure how I should be processing this, so please drop a comment with your take below.
Elsewhere this week…
* Jace was appointed the new head of the New York Institute, a title he almost immediately passed along to Alec.
* A bottle of whisky and a night of reminiscing with Dot nearly led Magnus into temptation, but he was delivered from cheating by his feelings for Alec: “I’ve always been a one-soul-at-a-time kind of guy.” (In other news, can we get a flashback from Magnus’ sexy times with Freddie Mercury?!)
* Simon’s daylighting ability has turned him into something of a vampire rockstar; he’s not into the idea of being a leader, but he doesn’t mind the affect its having on attendance at his concerts.
Episode was pretty good till the last scene. F no, that was stupid, stop diverting too much from the books, enough already.
Maia has been flirting with Jace for several episodes. It is definitely a fling as Maia says you are still in love with Clary. That is true but Clary needs a reality check that will be coming in the next episode. Did anyone think it odd and missing Sebastian? I felt his lack of presence not in this episode lacked continuity of his place in the story. He is a great addition to the shoe]w. He was riveting. How does Maia and Dot get so much airtime? Both those characters should not have a large role in the show. They are supporting actors. I feel like we are in an inverted world again. The episode for me was fair. I did enjoy Simon singing and that bar scene. Simon is great just not for Clary. He was building a nice friendship with Izzy. They have great chemistry. I vote out Maia and Dot with main characters and hope this plot does not stay long winded.
Sorry for spelling error.
They do have chemistry I will say that
Those two pop off the screen with each other which is more than I can say abt Jace and Clary which always came off as boring and inevitable. It prob won’t last long.. But I like it… Anything that isn’t jace and Clary is a plus… And if Simon comes to his senses and dumps Clary he should see what’s up with Izzy… Seeing as Raphael will be abstaining
No way in freaking hell! Big mistake, Clary and Jace should be together, that’s it, end of story
I agree 100%
Jace and Clary have no chemistry. Maia and Jace do so I’ll enjoy it while it lasts. Let’s hope we actually get something out of it cause the promo for next episode make it seem like the climon relationship is going to be tested.
Well done writers, I’m in for the ride. Just actually do something with this and don’t make it
one episode thing.
The writers are deliberately reducing the Jace and Clary relationship for a future cliffhanger. We want the theme of the books to stay fluid not too out of reach. Ms Clare is a brilliant writer and this is why we all enjoy the story so much.
The lack if chemistry is due to poor writing. Read the books and you will understand.
No. I really just think that Kat and Dom don’t click like that. You can’t write chemistry in my opinion, not between two living people. A pair just has it or they don’t and I feel like Dom x Alisha have chemistry.
Chemistry between two characters in a book , it’s all something different because it’s not being acted out and its clear going by the reaction that s2b is getting from Clace fans that the show is telling a story that is DIFFERENT from the books. I can’t know for sure because I have not read them but the Clace fans aren’t happy. lmao.
But hey if the writers actually do end up telling stories that you believe to be ‘better writing’ and I see a change then you’re right. I highly doubt that will be the case though.
I don’t think Kat has chemistry with anyone.
LMAO. SO TRUE. Cuz there’s nothing there with Simon aswell.
They are probably not just helping out eachother but maybe they are but i do know is that clace is definitely happening in the next episode and that i can’t wait, not that i have abything against maia but clary is suppose to be with jace just like isabelle is suppose to be with simon and magnus is suppose to be with alec
I agree Jace and Clary are so good together
Clary and Jace should be together she knows she still has feeling for him she is just trying to foul her self and others I think Simon knows it as well deep down