TVLine Items: Sean Bean's Oath Drama, Underground Vet to Crimes and More

Here’s hoping Sean Bean doesn’t lose his head amidst gang warfare.
The Game of Thrones alum will star in the 10-episode drama series The Oath, premiering in 2018 on the streaming network Crackle.
Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Bean will play hard-charging cop Tom Hammond, who used to be the ruthless leader of a prominent gang made up of those who enforce the law. After his release from prison, Hammond’s desire to take back control of the group he once led puts him head-to-head with those who used to have his back.
Bean’s TV credits also include Legends, Missing and The Frankenstein Chronicles.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Amirah Vann (Underground) will recur during Season 6 of Major Crimes as Special Agent Jazzma Fey, a team player whose loyalty is tested by her partner’s need to score political points, our sister site Deadline reports.
* The CW has shifted the Season 4 premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us from Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13 at 8/7c.
* Jacki Weaver (Blunt Talk, Gracepoint) will co-star in TNT’s mystery drama pilot The Deep Mad Dark, about a neurosurgeon who embarks on an unorthodox study in the field of memory and trauma, per Deadline.
