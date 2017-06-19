Pretty Little Liars: New Photos Offer a (Possible) Clue to Charlotte's Killer

The murder of Charlotte DiLaurentis will finally be solved on Tuesday’s Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8/7c), and thanks to a new batch of photos released from the episode, we’re ready to start placing bets.

Photos from the episode, eerily titled “Farewell My Lovely,” find the whole gang confronting a bespectacled suspect who looks a lot like Mona. (We only see her from behind, but after watching 158 episodes of this show, we feel comfortable identifying her by the back of her braided head.)

Even more suspicious, Mona is seen again — this time from the front, so there’s no mistaking her identity — holding a bouquet of flowers at the bell tower. (You know, the same tower from which Charlotte plummeted to her death back in Season 6.)

So, what does any of this mean? Is Mona really Charlotte’s killer? And purely going off her two very different looks in these photos — wait for it — could she have a twin? Given that this is the show’s penultimate episode, I really do believe that anything is possible.

Peruse the new photos from Tuesday’s episode in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your theories below: Who killed Charlotte? And is there really only one Mona?