Pretty Little Liars Spoilers
Courtesy of Freeform

Pretty Little Liars: New Photos Offer a (Possible) Clue to Charlotte's Killer

By

The murder of Charlotte DiLaurentis will finally be solved on Tuesday’s Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8/7c), and thanks to a new batch of photos released from the episode, we’re ready to start placing bets.

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B Photos
Photos from the episode, eerily titled “Farewell My Lovely,” find the whole gang confronting a bespectacled suspect who looks a lot like Mona. (We only see her from behind, but after watching 158 episodes of this show, we feel comfortable identifying her by the back of her braided head.)

Even more suspicious, Mona is seen again — this time from the front, so there’s no mistaking her identity — holding a bouquet of flowers at the bell tower. (You know, the same tower from which Charlotte plummeted to her death back in Season 6.)

So, what does any of this mean? Is Mona really Charlotte’s killer? And purely going off her two very different looks in these photos — wait for it — could she have a twin? Given that this is the show’s penultimate episode, I really do believe that anything is possible.

Peruse the new photos from Tuesday’s episode in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your theories below: Who killed Charlotte? And is there really only one Mona?

11 Comments
  1. dan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    I’d be surprised if the pictures released today would reveal a killer that they’ve been hiding for the last couple of years since the time jump (how long has it been? is it only a year or two? seems like forever). These are most likely red herrings. Although Mona may have a twin, I still think the killer will turn out to be somebody else and Mona will be the one to either figure it out or give the clues for one of the Liars to solve the mystery. I think Spencer has a twin otherwise that bizarre scene in the airport makes no sense (then again, lots of things on this show don’t make much sense…like how stupid the cops are portrayed to be). I also think Mona being the killer would be anti-climatic. I still think its Paige (never liked her) or one of the guys (Ezra would be my guess) and I’ll be highly disappointed if its somebody that we don’t even remember from the early seasons.

    • Andy Swift says:
      June 19, 2017 at 1:49 PM

      I have to admit, I’m a little frustrated by the overall mystery. It’s become too convoluted for me to keep track of anything anymore.

    • Ronnie says:
      June 19, 2017 at 2:44 PM

      Don’t forget that scene with Spencer and Toby hooking up. “Spencer” was not acting like her usual self with her responses and when they all gathered together at the end, she was wearing a completely different outfit and everyone else had the same clothing from earlier. Looking more and more like the twin or someone who has changed their appearance to look like her.

  2. Mel says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:08 PM

    Seems like a pretty big leap to me…

    • Andy Swift says:
      June 19, 2017 at 1:31 PM

      It does seem like a big leap. But so did Charles becoming Charlotte. And Mrs. D having a random twin sister. And Alison carrying Emily’s baby. The list goes on, and on, and on.

  3. Alyvia Metcalfe says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    who killed Charlotte

  4. frostinter7 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:06 PM

    These episodes after the big break were a complete letdown. Glad this is ending.

  5. Matt C. says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:22 PM

    If Mona/Mona’s twin actually turns out to be A.D. or Charlotte’s killer, I’m going to be so mad that they spoiled it in these photos. I’m hoping it turns out to be a red herring, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this show has disappointed me. I just can’t wait for the series finale next week so it will all finally be over!

  6. Brennan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    Idiot, she probably has two different looks because ones a flashback and ones present day.

